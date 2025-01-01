Pitt Freshman G Makes First Start
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will give one of their true freshman their first ever career start, as they take on Cal on New Year's Day at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers announced their starting lineup against the Golden Bears and inserted freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings into their first five.
He comes into the starting lineup, as Pitt has dealt with injuries to their back court. They announced that senior guard Ishmael Leggett is out vs. Cal with a lower body injury, his first game missed this season.
Pitt graduate student guard Damian Dunn will also miss his sixth straight game, as he underwent surgery on his right thumb following an injury vs. Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off on Nov. 24.
Cummings excelled at nearby Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., winning three WPIAL Titles, back-to-back PIAA Titles as a junior and senior and scored 2,222 points in his high school career.
He is the brother former Pitt player Nelly Cummings, who also played for Lincoln Park and his final season of college basketball in 2022-23 for Pitt, where he got the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Cummings has played in all 12 contests is averaging 7.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 50.0% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 77.3% from the foul line as well.
He finished with a career-high 30 points in the 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11. He shot 10-for-13, 76.9%, from the field and 6-for-8, 75%, from 3-point range, having an incredibly efficient night to help Pitt blowout their mid-major foe.
Cummings earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors, the first of his career, the first Pitt player this season and just the fourth player in program history
He was just the fourth player to score 30 points as a freshman in Pitt history, joining Xavier Johnson, McGowens and Champagnie, tying him for the third most points in a game for a freshman at Pitt.
Cummings also scored 30 points in 30 minutes, giving him a point per minute, tying him for the sixth most efficient game for a Pitt player who scored 30 points or more in a game.
Pitt will hope Cummings has a solid game and helps them defeat Cal in their season opener.
