Pitt Basketball Officially Signs Oregon State Transfer Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have secured the signature from one of their transfers for next season.
Pitt announced that they officially signed Oregon State transfer guard Damarco Minor, who committed back on April 14.
Minor hails from Chicago and played for Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Ill., just south of the city.
He attended South Suburban College, a junior college in nearby South Holland, Ill., for the 2021-22 season, where he led them to a 33-0 record and the school's first NJCAA Division II National Championship.
Minor averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.8% from the field and making 112 steals, second most in the nation, leading to NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year honors.
He transferred to Division I program SIU Edwardsville for his sophomore season, where he started all 33 games he played in. He averaged 32.4 minutes, 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting 42.0% from the field, 29.5% from 3-point range and 87.6% from the foul line, earning a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team.
Minor again started all 33 games he played in for SIUE in the 2023-24 season and had an even better campaign.
He averaged 33.5 minutes, 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 39.7% from the field, 31.5% from 3-point range and 86.2% from the foul line. His performances earned him First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection honors.
Minor transferred to Oregon State this past season, where he started all 32 games he played. He averaged 31.9 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from the field, 28.2% from deep and 83.5% from the foul line.
He has one year left of eligibility, as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA, which allows JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for next season, if they exhausted theirs prior.
Minor is the third transfer that signed to Pitt this offseason, along with Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson. South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr. committed, but hasn't signed yet.
Pitt has had six players leave via the transfer portal following the end of the season, with the roster seeing many changes.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr., as well as twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett, who also entered the transfer portal, and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and guard Brandin Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
