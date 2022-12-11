Pitt G Jamarius Burton's Knee Inflammation Expected to Persist Through Season

PITTSBURGH -- Starting guard for the Pitt Panthers Jamarius Burton was sidelined with knee inflammation when his team took on Sacred Heart at home this weekend. It's not the first time he has been forced to take time off because that knee - one he injured last preseason - was uncomfortable and it won't be the last.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said the discomfort in his knee pops up at unexpected intervals, so the Panthers can't plan out days or games off for Burton and will have to respond to Burton's health each day.

But the gauntlet of ACC play is approaching quickly. There won't be any more Sacred Hearts on the schedule that make missing an experienced, productive player easy to bear. Luckily, the Panthers have two string ball-handlers and scorers in the backcourt in Greg Elliot and Nelly Cummings that they can lean on whenever Burton is not feeling good enough to play.

