Pitt HC Gives Injury Update on Amsal Delalić
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers have just one player who is out dealing with injury heading into the 2024-25 season in freshman wing Amsal Delalić.
The program announced that Delalić suffered a injury to his shooting hand in practice back on Sept. 26. They also revealed that it would keep him out six weeks, with the first week of the season, games against Radford on Nov. 4 and Murray State on Nov. 8, the time he would return.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel said that he isn't back yet, but that he's putting in the work to get back to full fitness and then usage of his shooting hand.
"He's getting closer," Capel said. "We'll have a better idea, you know, tomorrow or Monday, but he's getting closer. He's working hard every day. He hasn't done any five-on-five, anything live. He still hasn't done that yet, but hopefully we're getting closer."
Delalić functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalić turns 21 this July, but since he hasn't played collegiate basketball, he has have four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranked him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that will endear him quickly to Panthers fans when he comes back to play.
Capel doesn't have a defined role yet for Delalić this season, but will know more once his shooting hand fully heals.
"That's hard to say now because we haven't seen him in a few weeks, but I know that he's a good player," Capel said. "I know that. I know that he's a smart player. I know that he has a skill and that he can really shoot the basketball and that he knows how to play and that he knows how to play off really good players.
"And so, what that translates to his role? I don't know. We expect him to be a good player. I understand that when he comes back, it's probably going to take some time because with his shooting hand, his right hand, he hasn't done anything and so, it's not like you're going to come back and all of a sudden, you know, when you haven't been able to use your hand, it's going to take some ramp up time to strengthen that back up.
"But I know he's a good player. I know he can shoot. I know he knows how play. I know there's a toughness and a competitive spirit there and I know he's a smart player. That usually translates him to being pretty good. So hopefully it translates this time."
Delalić committed to Pitt on May 17 and joins fellow freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings from Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
He is one of five international players on the Panthers, including twin brothers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham from the Canary Islands, Spain and both forwards in redshirt freshmanPapa Amadou Kante and freshman Amdy Ndiaye are from Dakar, Senegal.
Pitt also added two transfers this offseason in junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and graduate student Damian Dunn Jr. from Houston.
The Panthers will rely on a backcourt consisting of reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year in senior Ishmael Leggett, star sophomore Jaland Lowe, and both Dunn and Cummings in Delalic's abscence.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. SMU
- SMU Gets QB Back vs. Pitt
- Pitt Women's Basketball Lands Seventh 2025 Commit
- Pitt Wrestling Lands WPIAL 2026 Commit
- Pitt Football Reaches Out to 5-Star 2025 QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt