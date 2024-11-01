Pitt Women's Basketball Lands Seventh 2025 Commit
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers women's basketball added yet another recruit to their large Class of 2025, as they look to build for the future of the program.
Jayda Queeley, a guard from Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, made her commitment to Pitt on Oct. 22. Royal Crown School, who she plays for, announced the commitment for her on Instagram.
Queeley started out her high school career playing for Edge School in Edmonton, but transferred to Royal Crown Hoops, located in Toronto, for her final season.
She also plays for Kia Nurse Elite 17U on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit this past summer.
Queeley has experience at the international level, representing Canada at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mérida, Yucatan in Mexico. She averaged 17.2 minutes in the six games she played, plus, 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, helping Canada earn a silver medal.
She stands at 5-foot-10 and excels at driving at the rim and scoring through contact. She also knows how to find teammates for scoring opportunities and spreads the floor with her 3-point shooting and also solid mid-range game too.
She is the fifth international player in this Class of 2025 for the Panthers, including fellow Canadians in wing Megan Hollingsworth and forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua from Canada, forward Meredith Venner of Colombia and forward/center Angela Le Faou of Spain/France.
Tumba plays with her on Royal Crown Hoops and Hollingsworth played with her on Kia Nurse Elite U17.
The other two commitments include guard Theresa Hagans from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., right next to Washington, D.C., and wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Aislin Malcolm
Guard Marley Washenitz
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Guard Aaryn Battle
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward Meredith Venner
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
