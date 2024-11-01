Pitt Football Reaches Out to 5-Star 2025 QB
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers football has a solid Class of 2025 so far, but they're still looking to add to it, including targeting one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Matt Zollers, who plays for Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pa., committed to Missouri back in April, but there's indications that he may potentially flip that commitment to another school.
He will make an official visit this weekend to Penn State, as they host No. 4 Ohio State for their biggest game of the season. Chad Simmons of On3 also tweeted out that Pitt is still reaching out to him. Zollers had both schools in his top four, which he announced back in February.
Zollers made two visits to Pitt in the 2023 season, for their Week 2 matchup vs. Cincinnati, which they lost 27-21, and for their Week 7 game vs. then ranked No. 14 Louisville.
His brother, Zach Zollers, is a walk-on redshirt sophomore defensive lineman for the Panthers as well.
On3 rates Zollers as a five-star, the top player in Pennsylvania, No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025. 247Sports and Rivals both rate him as a four-star, with the former ranking him No. 2 in the commonwealth, No. 7 quarterback and No. 53 in the country, while the latter has him at No. 3 in the state, No. 9 at his position and No. 105 in the nation.
Zollers stands at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds and plays quarterback at Spring-Ford. He completed 182-of-290 pass attempts (62.8%) for 2,917 yards with 37 touchdowns to just two interceptions as a junior. He also carried the ball 65 times for 420 yards and seven touchdowns.
He led Spring-Ford to a 9-3 record and a perfect 5-0 record in the Pioneer-Liberty Conference in PIAA Class-5A competition in 2023.
He only played in four games in 2024, before suffering a serious ankle injury that ended his senior season.
Zollers has a strong arm which allows him to not only throw far down the field to streaking wideouts but also with great accuracy, placing passes into tight windows. His ability to move quickly in the pocket makes it difficult for defensive players to bring him down, and his speed in open space demonstrates his great athleticism.
Pitt has one quarterback commitment in the Class of 2025 in Mason Heintschel, who plays for Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio.
If Zollers did join the Panthers, the scholarship quarterbacks with the program at the time would include Eli Holstein, Ty Dieffenbach, Julian Dugger and Heintschel.
