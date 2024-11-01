Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers battle the No. 20 SMU Mustangs in primetime in Dallas in one of the biggest college football games in the country in Week 10.
Pitt will don an almost all-white uniform for their game against SMU. They'll wear white jerseys with royal blue numbers and a mustard yellow outline, the ACC logo with mustard yellow lettering and royal blue football, a mustard yellow Panther head and white sleeves for players to go along with it if they so choose.
They'll also wear white pants for the first time this season, which will have a royal blue and mustard yellow stripe on each pant leg.
This is different from the road games vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and North Carolina in Week 6, when they wore mustard yellow pants, with a royal blue stripe down each side as well as the royal blue Nike logo.
SMU and Pitt have faced each other a few times near the halfway point of the 20th century, but less so recently. Then ranked No. 1 Pitt dominated SMU, 34-7, at Pitt Stadium in 1938, the final season of legendary head coach Jock Sutherland's career.
The Panthers battled the Mustangs twice at Pitt Stadium under new head coach Charley Bowser in closer battles. They tied 7-7 in 1940 and then won 20-7 in Bowser’s final season as head coach.
The biggest game between both programs came on Jan. 1, 1983, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 6 Pitt and No. 4 SMU fought a great defensive battle throughout the game and neither team did much offensively. Pitt took the lead on an Eric Schubert 43-yard field goal in the third quarter, but SMU would win the game 7-3, thanks to a Lance McIlhenny nine-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs dominated the Panthers in their most recent matchup in the 2012 BBVA Compass Bowl in Birmingham, Ala. In Paul Chryst’s first Bowl Game, SMU stopped Pitt offensively and easily won 28-6.
Pitt is 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior. They are also 3-0 and coming off a 41-13 blowout of Syracuse at home, which saw them making five interceptions and return three for touchdowns.
SMU is having a great season so far, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC and have won their past five games. Their only loss came to BYU at home, 18-15, who is now No. 11 and undefeated.
They just survived their first ACC close call, defeating Duke in overtime, 28-27 on the road in Week 9.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings had a poor game, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball twice as the Mustangs had six turnovers in the game. They would block a last second field goal from the Blue Devils and stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory.
