Pitt G Amsal Delalic Suffers Hand Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball had an early setback as freshman guard Amsal Delalic suffered a right hand injury in practice, that will keep him out for up to six weeks, announced in a press release.
That injury is to his shooting hand and six weeks marks the first week of November, which means he'll miss the season opener vs. Radford on Nov. 4 and most likely the second game against Murray State on Nov. 8, both at home.
“Amsal’s injury is a tough setback, but one we certainly expect him to make a full recovery from,” head coach Jeff Capel said in the press release. “We are excited about what we have seen from Amsal throughout the offseason and eager to have him back at full strength.”
Pitt has dealt with injuries in the preseason in previous seasons. Redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante suffered a knee injury that kept him out of all of last season, guard Nike Sibande tore his right ACL in a preseason win over Gannon in 2021 and guard Femi Odukale suffered an arm injury that kept him out a good portion of the preseason prior to the 2020-21 season.
Delalic functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalic turns 21 this July, but since he hasn't played collegiate basketball, he has have four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranks him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that will endear him quickly to Panthers fans when he comes back to play.
Delalic committed to Pitt on May 17 and joins fellow freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings from Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
He is one of five international players on the Panthers, including twin brothers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham from the Canary Islands, Spain and both Kante and Ndiaye are from Dakar, Senegal.
Pitt also added two transfers this offseason in junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and graduate student Damian Dunn Jr. from Houston.
The Panthers will rely on a backcourt consisting of reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year in senior Ishmael Leggett, rising star sophomore Jaland Lowe, and both Dunn and Cummings in Delalic's abscence.
