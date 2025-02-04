Pitt Forward Named to All-Star Game Watch List
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have a star player, who is earning national recognition for her play this season.
Pitt women's basketball graduate student forward Khadija Faye earned a spot on the Women's College All-Star Game Player Watch List, placing her amongst the 60 best players in the nation.
The All-Star Game takes place at 3:00 p.m. on April 5 in Tampa, Fla., the same weekend as the Final Four at Amalie Arena. 20 of the 60 players will earn a selection for the game and play in it, bolstering their chances in the WNBA Draft.
Faye has had a sensational season for Pitt, after transferring in from Texas during the offseason.
She is amongst the best players in the ACC, ranking second with 2.7 blocks per game, tied for fourth with 9.3 rebounds per game, tied for sixth with 17.6 points per game, No. 10 shooting 48.3% from the field, 15th shooting 70.1% from the foul line. Her blocks per game also rank seventh best in the country.
Faye scored a season-high 28 points in the 83-67 road loss to then ranked No. 21 NC State on Jan. 16, shooting 12-for-22 from the field. She also grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds in the 58-46 loss to Stanford on Jan. 30.
She has scored 20+ points in 10 of her 21 games and has nine double-doubles as well on the season.
Faye came to Pitt with four years of collegiate basketball experience, with her first two seasons at Texas Tech and her past two at Texas, playing in 103 games and starting 58.
She started 15 fifteen of the 19 games she played as a freshman for the Red Raiders in the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. She averaged 15.8 minutes, 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 assists per game, respectively, as well as shooting 47.5% from the field and 50.0% from the foul line.
Faye started less games as a sophomore, just nine of 19 games she played in, but improved her production. She averaged career-highs of 18.1 minutes, 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She also shot 42.9% from the floor and 66.7% from the foul line.
She would transfer to Texas as a junior ahead of the 2022-23 season. Unlike her past two seasons with Texas Tech, that saw her endure back-to-back losing seasons, she got to experience a great winning culture at Texas.
Faye played in 36 games and started 27 contests as a junior, both career-highs, leading the Longhorns to a regular season Big 12 Title and the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
She also averaged 14.9 minutes, 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, a career-high 1.0 steals, as well as 0.9 blocks per game, respectively, while making a career-high 54.3% of her shots from the floor and shooting 69.3% on free throws.
Faye helped Texas win the Big 12 Tournament and make the Elite Eight in the 2023-24 season, playing 29 games and starting seven of them. She averaged 12.2 minutes, 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 50.5% from the floor and a career-high 78.4% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-4 post player from Dakar, Senegal is in her final season of eligibility and will look to keep starring for the Panthers the rest of this campaign.
