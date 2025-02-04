Pitt Football Lands 2025 Walk-On DE
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are still adding players to their football Class of 2025, even with most of their class already signed on.
Charlie Donehue, a recruit in the Class of 2025, announced on his Instagram that he had committed to Pitt. With no official announcement from Pitt themselves, he is a walk-on.
"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Pittsburgh," Donehue wrote in his statement. "I would like to start by thanking God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me through this process. I would also like to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing me to be the best version of myself along with the entire Pitt coaching staff for believing in me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family as well as the Liberty Football community for their endless support."HAIL TO PITT 🦈🔵🟡
Donehue played for Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, just north of Columbus. He helped them to a 14-2 season and the OHSAA Division I State Championship, a 28-14 win over Archbishop Moeller High School from Cincinnati.
He had a sensational senior season, making 71 tackles, 10 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, three deflected passes and two forced fumbles. He also earned All-Conference and All-County honors for his play.
Donehue had one Division I offer from Mercyhurst and Division II/Division III offers from Charleston, College of Idaho, Culver-Stockton, Edinboro, John Carroll, Ohio Wesleyan, Thomas Moore and Wheeling.
He recently visited Pitt in late January, and met with head coach Pat Narduzzi, as well as assistant director of player personnel, Oren Wilson. He received his offer following the visit and committed shortly afterwards.
Donehue will serve as one of two defensive linemen walk-ons for Pitt next season, along with redshirt sophomore Zach Zollers.
He is also one of two walk-ons on Pitt in the Class of 2025, along with quarterback Beau Jackson from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Mich., about 25 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.
Pitt has three defensive linemen signees in the Class of 2025. This includes Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
