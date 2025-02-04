Pitt Football Lands 2025 Walk-On DE

Had a great visit today at Pitt! Thank you @CoachWilsonO for having me out and showing me around! Also, thank you @CoachDuzzPittFB for sitting down and spending time with my family and I #H2P @GHinsdalePITT @coachdaoust @Coach_Manalac @CoachWarinner @olibfb @CoachTank78 pic.twitter.com/NrG1G8BkmS