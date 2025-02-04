Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are building their Class of 2026 and will soon have recruits on site this summer.
Pitt will host Class of 2026 athlete Markel Dabney on an official visit from June 5-7, the first weekend for official visits, as he announced it on his Twitter.
Dabney plays for Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va. and helped them to a 11-1 record, before they lost to rival Varina in the Region 4B Semifinal.
He excelled on both sides of the ball as a junior in 2024. , with 45 catches for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns as a wide receiver and then 70 tackles (33 solo), with four forced fumbles, four sacks, one fumble recovery, two interceptions for touchdowns and three pass breakups.
Dabney earned honors for his play, including First Team All-4B Region, First Team All-City (Richmond Public Schools) and First Team All-Metro.
He received his first ever Division I offer from Pitt as an eighth grader in October 2021, with former wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion, making the offer.
Dabney visited Pitt for Junior Day on Jan. 18, where he toured the facilities down at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side Flats. He also watched Pitt basketball face Clemson at the Petersen Events Center, a 78-75 loss in overtime.
Panthers linebackers coach Ryan Manalac is the one recruiting Dabney, as they envision him in the unit, rather than on offense.
He holds offers from ACC schools in Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Penn State and Wisconsin, Big 12 schools in Arizona and West Virginia and SEC schools in Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as Notre Dame.
Dabney also has offers from American schools in Charlotte and East Carolina, Conference USA schools in Delaware and Liberty, Sun Belt schools in Coastal Carolina, James Madison and Marshall FCS schools in Campbell, Florida A&M and Hampton, plus Division II school Bluefield State.
He released a top 10 school list of ACC programs in Duke, NC State, North Carolina, SMU and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland and Penn State, plus SEC schools in South Carolina and Tennessee, but with him going to Pitt on an official visit, that list will likely change going forward.
Dabney visited NC State for their Junior Day on Feb. 1 and has been to almost all of his top 10 schools prior.
He holds a three-star rating from On3, Rivals and ESPN. On3 ranks him the No. 62 linebacker in the nation and No. 22 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals gave him a 5.6 rating and ranked him the No. 18 recruit in the commonwealth.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2026 in quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
