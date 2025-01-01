Pitt Makes Big Comeback, Defeats Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers faced a large first-half deficit vs. Cal, but managed to play great towards the end of the period and excelled in the second half to win their ACC home opener at the Petersen Events Center on New Year's Day, 86-74.
The Panthers (11-2 overall, 2-0 ACC) earn their second win in conference play, as they also cameback to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies on the road on Dec. 7. It also marked the first game vs. the Golden Bears (7-6) in the ACC and their second win vs. them, defeating them in the Second Round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
Pitt announced prior to the game that senior guard Ishmael Leggett would miss the matchup vs. Cal with a lower body injury. Freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings came in place of Leggett, making his first collegiate start.
Cal started out the game with a 13-5 lead in the first 3:30, with junior forward Ryan Petraitis leading the team with nine points, making two baskets in the paint, two free throws and a 3-pointer.
The Panthers would respond with an 11-2 run over about four minutes, with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe converting an and-one layup opportunity, made a layup and two more free throws, leading the team with seven points.
Cal then outscored Pitt 24-7 over the next eight minutes, including an 11-0 run over the last three mintues.
Golden Bears freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson would score 11 points in five minutes, two 3-pointers, an and-one layup opportunity and another layup. Sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic scored seven points on two layups and two free throws for the Golden Bears.
Cal also got two 3-pointers, one each from junior guard DeJuan "DJ" Campbell and redshirt freshman Spencer Mahoney, as they led Pitt 39-23 with four mintues left in the first half.
The Golden Bears took advantage of poor rebounding from the Panthers, with nine offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second chance points in the first half, compared to the Panthers' three.
Pitt then got things going, with junior forward Cam Corhen converting an and-one layup opportunity, Cummings made a free throw and then junior forwad Guillermo Diaz Graham made a big dunk on the fast break to cut the deficit to single-digits, 41-32.
The referees would then call technical fouls on both teams, as Campbell received one for Cal and redshirt senior forward Zack Austin got one for Pitt, after the two players got into it after the play. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel also received a technical foul during the review.
They then dealt another technical foul to Wilkerson on Cal, giving Lowe two easy free throws. Austin hit a 3-pointer and redshirt freshman foward Papa Amadou Kante made a free throw, as Pitt cut the deficit down to 42-38 at halftime, ending the period on a 15-3 run.
Pitt came out even better in the second half with a 9-2 run that gave them a 47-44 lead, that forced Cal to take a timeout. Lowe scored two baskets, Corhen made a jumper and Cummings capped off the run with a 3-pointer.
The Panthers stayed in the lead through to the under-12 media timeout, 59-52, as Corhen scored eight points, on two baskets and four free throws, along with two more baskets from Lowe.
Pitt continued to hold a decent advantage of Cal at the under-8 media timeout, 69-60. Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham made three free throws after a foul on a 3-point shot, then made a shot from behind the arc.
Lowe scored four more points on two free throws and a layup, while Cummings and Austin each hit 3-pointers, increasing the Panthers' lead to 79-67 with 3:26 remaining. He then converted an and-one layup opportunity and made a 3-pointer out of the media timeout, giving him 27 points in the win.
Pitt will end their four-game homestand as they face another ACC newcomer in Stanford on Jan. 4 with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Freshman G Makes First Start
- Pitt G Out With Injury vs. Cal
- Preview: Pitt Enters ACC Play, 2025 Against Cal
- Former Pitt WR Joins Brennan Marion's Staff
- Wizards Get Good Injury News on Former Pitt Star
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt