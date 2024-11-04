Pitt Reveals First Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their first starting lineup of the season, as they take on the Radford Highlanders on Nov. 4 at the Petersen Events Center.
The five starters that head coach Jeff Capel named for this matchup included guards in senior Ishmael Leggett, sophomore Jaland Lowe and graduate student Damian Dunn, plus junior forwards in Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cameron Corhen.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Leggett had a fantastic junior year with the Panthers, winning the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to earn that honor.
He averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while also shooting 42.7% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the foul line last season.
Leggett also earned a spot on the ACC Preseason Second Team, as he looks to serve as one of the best guards in the conference once again.
Dunn hails from Kinston, N.C. and played for Meadowcreek High School in the Atlanta metro. He would commit to Temple and played for them for four seasons from 2019-23. His best season came in his last, putting up career-highs of 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the foul line.
He would eventually transfer to Houston for his fifth season, starting just four of the 37 games he played in, averaging 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season and shooting 35.9% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the foul line as well.
Corhen spent the past two seasons with the Seminoles, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 58.7% from the field and 73.5% from the foul line.
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Diaz Graham played in all 33 games, while starting seven of them, averaging 17.9 minutes, 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game. He also shot 49.1% from the field, 40.5% from 3-point range, and 59.6% from the foul line.
