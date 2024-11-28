Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Boston College Depth Chart Announced

The Pitt Panthers announced their depth chart vs. Boston College.

Dominic Campbell

Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced their depth chart ahead of their regular season finale vs. the Boston College Eagles in Week 14.

There are no changes from last week to the depth chart for the Panthers, despite a few injuries they suffered in the last game.

This includes redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who suffered an injury off of a sack in the second quarter. Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell would come in for him and then redshirt freshman quarterback and walk-on David Lynch finished the last two drives.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper is still listed as the starting center for Pitt, but didn't start in the 37-9 loss to Louisville on the road in Week 13. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Terrence Moore started in Cooper's place.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Zion Fowler-El

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or 
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr. 
Isaiah Montgomery

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Dominic Campbell
