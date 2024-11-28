Pitt vs. Boston College Depth Chart Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers announced their depth chart ahead of their regular season finale vs. the Boston College Eagles in Week 14.
There are no changes from last week to the depth chart for the Panthers, despite a few injuries they suffered in the last game.
This includes redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who suffered an injury off of a sack in the second quarter. Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell would come in for him and then redshirt freshman quarterback and walk-on David Lynch finished the last two drives.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper is still listed as the starting center for Pitt, but didn't start in the 37-9 loss to Louisville on the road in Week 13. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Terrence Moore started in Cooper's place.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Terrence Enos Jr.
Isaiah Montgomery
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jackson Brown
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
OR Nakhi Johnson
OR Francis Brewu
OR Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Jeremiah Marcelin
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Jeremiah Marcelin
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
