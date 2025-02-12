Pitt Adds New Starter vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers changed their starting lineup ahead of their late night road matchup with SMU in Dallas.
The Panthers placed junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham in the starting lineup, after he hadn't started the past four games. He joins forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and junior Cameron Corhen, plus guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett.
Graduate student Damian Dunn, who started for Pitt the past four games and 12 overall this season, suffered an injury late in the 67-66 loss to North Carolina on the road on Feb. 8.
Dunn went up for a shot and missed, but struggled getting up after the attempt. He grabbed is left elbow and also his right leg, showing apparent discomfort in both.
Pitt medical staff treated Dunn and escorted him off the floor and into the locker room for further treament. He had six points, making four free throws in his 30 minutes in the game.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel said after the game that Dunn fractured his elbow and that while they don't have a timetable for return, it's unlikely he'll play the rest of the season.
He also said that, in his most recent zoom press conference on Feb. 10, that the team traveled straight from Chapel Hill to Dallas and they hadn't gone home, so no one has checked Dunn out to confirm the severity of the injury.
Dunn missed seven games this season after he underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then-ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He returned on Jan. 7, for Pitt's road matchup with then ranked No. 4 Duke, a 76-47 defeat. He started four of the last eight games for Pitt prior to UNC, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line.
Diaz Graham started the first 16 games of the season for the Panthers and also started in the wins vs. Syracuse on the road, 77-73 on Jan. 25 and against UNC at home, 73-65 on Jan. 28.
He is averaging 21.5 minutes, 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 30.7% from 3-point range and 73.9% from the foul line.
