5 NBA Teams That Should Draft Bub Carrington
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Bub Carrington is one of the most sought after players heading into the NBA Draft First Round Wednesday night.
Mock Drafts have Carrington going all around the First Round, and after receiving a green room invite to attend with his family, it's likely he might go higher than previously expected. His work during the NBA Draft Combine in May and his team meetings/pre-draft workouts with different franchises have draft experts placing him around late-lottery to middle of the First Round.
With the NBA Draft looming, here are five NBA teams that should take a chance on the second youngest player available, as he only turns 19 in July.
Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 12 overall)
The Thunder have the No. 12 overall slot, a late lottery pick, but they had a fantastic 2023-24 season. They finished with a 57-25 record and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, in just their first winning season since 2020.
Oklahoma City acquired this draft pick prior to the 2019-20 season, when they traded guard Russell Westbrook to the Rockets for guard Chris Paul, swap rights for a 2025 top 10 protected pick and a 2026 First Round Pick.
The Thunder have a good core already, including All-NBA First Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA All-Rookie First Team forward Chet Homlgren and burgeoning wing Jalen Williams.
With the team moving on from Josh Giddey, as they traded him to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso, who earned NBA All-Defensive team honors the past two seasons, Carrington would fit well in this team.
After all, the Thunder drafted former Pitt freshman center Steven Adams with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. It would almost be "poetic" for Carrington to go in the same slot 11 years down the road.
Carrington would also benefit from playing with the core plus NBA All-Rookie Second Team guard Cason Wallace. His shooting and passing abilities make him the perfect combo guard that will grow with a young, winning culture down in Oklahoma City over the next few seasons.
Philadelphia 76ers (No. 16 overall)
One spot that Pitt fans, especially those who come from the eastern side of the commonwealth, might love to see Carrington goes is to the 76ers at No. 16, just outside the lottery.
The 76ers, like the Thunder, are a contending team, but in a different stage. They've missed out on many opportunities to get to or win a NBA Title, and with 7-time all-star center Joel Embiid into his 30s now, the franchise might want to look towards the younger route.
They also only have four players on their roster younger than 24 years old and with an incoming 19-year old Carrington on the team, the 76ers would add a fresh, scoring threat for years to come.
Philadelphia took a chance on guard Tyrese Maxey at the No. 21 spot back in the 2020 draft and it has turned into one of the best draft picks this decade. Maxey is now one of the best guards in the league, earning himself an All-Star nod and the NBA's Most Improved Player this past season.
Carrington combining with Maxey could turn into one of the better guard duos in the league if they both reach their true potential. It would make the 76ers a continously competitive team for years to come as well and give Embiid and company chances to get that ring.
Orlando Magic (No. 18 overall)
The Magic have a similar situation like the Thunder in that they had a huge improvement in wins,13, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020. 2022 first overall pick in former Duke forward earned his first All-Star nod this past season and is the leader for the franchise going forward.
Orlando is one of three teams, the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings, that hosted Carrington for pre-draft workouts/team meetings.
The Magic do need more scoring options and players like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and 2023 seventh overall pick Anthony Black struggled in that area this past season.
Carrington would join the youthful roster, fourth youngest heading into last season, and have a chance to play immediately and grow quicker if the Magic chose him.
He may also serve as the point guard for the future for Orlando and along with Banchero, they would have the opportunity to build a good core in the coming years.
Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 20 overall)
The closest franchise to Pittsburgh at just a two/two and a half hour drive up north west is one spot where Carrington might land for next season.
The Cavaliers have an interesting guard pairing in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, but it is unsure whether they'll truly reach success together.
With only one guard, Garland, younger than 25 on Cleveland's roster, adding a new piece in Carrington gives the franchise depth at the guard position if either of Garland or Mitchell leave in the near future, especially with Mitchell having just one year left on his contract.
Mitchell also suffered an injury in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which the eventual NBA Chamions Boston Celtics would go on to win in five games. Adding a player like Carrington gives the Cavaliers players that also can go win them big games when needed in the playoffs.
New York Knicks (No. 25 overall)
The Knicks made a big trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges, which included sending four unprotected First Round picks in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031, amongst other draft picks.
Bridges will join his former Villanova teammates in New York, featuring guards Josh Hart, Donte DiVicenzo and All-Star/All-NBA Second Team honorree this past season in Jalen Brunson.
Carrington, while coming from the other side of Pennsylvania, would feature as a great piece to add to the Knicks for the future.
He has the youth and potential to grow as the Knicks look to get after an NBA Championship in the next few seasons. The veteran presence and the playoff experience he'll get once he comes to the team will come as invaluable over years to come.
Also, it doesn't hurt for the Knicks to have guard depth, or depth overall, as head coach Tom Thibodeau had issues keeping the team healthy in the playoffs last season and in his previous stops with the Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
