Pitt Football Misses Out on 3-Star OT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great month of June for football recruitment, but missed out on a three-star Class of 2025 recruit.
Offensive tackle Denzil "DJ" Williams announced his decision to commit to Boston College, picking them over Pitt, who he had in his final two schools.
Williams plays for Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., about 30 miles upstate of downtown Manhattan in New York City.
Pitt offered Williams in early May, as his 15th offer, with offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau leading the way. Darveau visited him in the on May 17 and Williams went on his official visit to Pitt three weeks ago, June 6-8.
Williams also took a visit to Boston College two weeks ago, who came out on top to secure his services.
He picked Pitt and Boston College for his final two schools over ACC foes Duke and Syracuse, MAC schools Buffalo and Kent State, FCS schools Bryant, Fordham, Georgetown, Howard, Monmouth and Delaware, plus James Madison, UConn and UNLV.
247Sports, On3 and Rivals rank Williams as a three-star offensive lineman. 247Sports rates him as the No. 113 interior offensive lineman and the No. 14 recruit in New York, On3 ranks him as the No. 112 interior offensive lineman and No. 13 recruit in the state, while Rivals has him at No. 8 in New York.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Williams had a great junior season at offensive tackle, not allowing any sacks and earning All-New York Catholic High School Football League (CHSFL) First Team honors.
Pitt has three offensive line commitments in the Class of 2025, in interior offensive linemen Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga. and Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., as well as offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi.
They are likely looking for four offensive line commitments will likely feature as the program's recruits at that position group, with other scholarships prioritizing other areas of the team. They will want another offensive tackle to round out the group and not another interior lineman, as they already have two commitments there.
The Panthers have 19 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi put out a "Pat Signal" to signal that they landed another recruit earlier in the day, but it was not Williams.
Four recruits committed after official visits last weekend in three-stars in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga., Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and Chester.
Mason Alexander, a four-star defensive back from Fisher, Ind., also announced his commitment this week, making him the most recent recruit for the Panthers. He also took his official visit along with the other four commits.
Elijah Dotson, a fellow four-star defensive back commit, visited last weekend as well, likely playing a role in Alexander, Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
