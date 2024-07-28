Pitt Basketball Discovers New Non-Conference Opponent
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add teams to their non-conference schedule, including a mid-major team from Texas.
Rocoo Miller announced on Twitter that Pitt will host Texas State on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Petersen Events Center. This will serve as the first matchup between the two teams, as they've never played each other before.
Texas State is a member of the Sun Belt, winning the 2021 and 2022 regular season title. Head coach Terrence Johnson is in his fourth season at the helm and is 72-52 overall, with an NIT apperance in 2022. They have been to the NCAA Tournament twice in their history, back in 1994 and 1997, when they won the Southland Conference Tournament.
Pitt is 8-1 overall against teams in the Sun Belt, with a 5-0 record against Marshall, wins against Appalachian State, Troy and Louisiana, with the sole loss coming against James Madison.
This is one of many non-conference matchups for Pitt that insiders or other schools have released so far.
They'll open up against Radford on Monday, Nov. 4 at home, travel to take on both Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29 and Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, and host Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 11, for four confirmed matchups with dates.
Pitt also has the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 22-24, where they'll face LSU on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
If Pitt wins, they'll play in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. and if they lose, they'll play the same day at 2:30 p.m. They'll face either Wisconsin or UCF in the next round.
VMI is another home game as a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, and they'll face rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home too.
Pitt has played 11 non-conference games and with nine known so far, there should only come two more teams as a part of the official non-conference schedule reveal.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Pitt will keep Syracuse and Louisville as primary opponents and North Carolina will serve as next season's repeat opponent. They'll play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia at home and they'll travel to take on Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbriar Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbriar Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 14-Texas State (Home)
Confirmed Matchups + TBA
West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
VMU (Home) (Greenbriar Classic - River Division)
