Pitt's Bub Carrington Gives Wizards Introductory Press Conference
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star guard Bub Carrington was introduced as one of the three new rookies for the Washington Wizards on Saturday following his selection as the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Wizards made a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to get the No. 14 overall and draft Carrington. They sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers and they also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Washington also drafted two other players in the First Round in French phenom center Alexander Sarr at No. 2 overall and Miami forward/Swiss international forward Kyshawn George at No. 24 overall, who they traded with the New York Knicks to get.
Along withr Sarr and George, Carrington joins a Wizards franchise in complete rebuild mode. They finished with the second worst record in the NBA last season and the worst in franchise history at 15-67. The Wizards will use this year's rookie class as a foundation for future success.
The trio of rookies gave their introductory press conference at Union Station in Washington, D.C., where the media got to know Carrington and his new teammates better.
Carrington said he felt a "lot of excitement" and he was anxious and ready to get selected when speaking on his draft day emotions.
His family won't have to travel far to see him play, as he grew up in West Baltimore, less than 50 miles from Capital One Arena.
"It's an amazing feeling to know that you're never ever going to be that far from home," Carrington said. "I have a big support system and the ability to play my professional career basically in their backyard is an amazing feeling."
The media members didn't stray away from tough questions in the press conference. The Athletic's David Aldridge asked how the players felt about being there at the start of a rebuild, and Carrington took the question in stride.
"I still get the vibe that everyone here is a challenger, we're looking at this as a challenge." Carrington said. "It's something we want to attack, something we know we can be successful in. We just have to put the work in everyday to accomplish that."
When the rookies were asked how they will work towards Wizards general manager Will Dawkins' goal of having a more defensive team, Carrington took first response.
"In the league, everyone can shoot, everyone can pass, but if you can limit that, you know, you can start winning a lot more games and that's what we're trying to bring to the table." Carrington said.
Summer League in Las Vegas for the Wizards starts on July 12 and will give fans a chance to see Carrington, as well as Sarr and George play at the next level for the first time. They will face first overall pick No. 1 overall pick in French forward Zaccharie Rissacher and the Atlanta Hawks in their first game at 9:30 PM on the opening day, which ESPN will broadcast.
