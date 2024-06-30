Pitt Basketball HC Jeff Capel Watches Recruits
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers men's basketball head coach Jeff Capel has spent a considerable amount of time in June recruiting and this weekend is no different than the rest.
Capel was back in his native North Carolina, watching in particular three recruits at the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) June Scholastic Live, Session 2. Jamie Shaw of On3 reported on those recruits which are Isaiah Denis, Jaylen Cross and Kobe Edwards.
Isaiah Denis
Denis is one guard that Capel and the coaching staff have worked to grow his relationship this summer. They offered him at the end of May and will host him on an official visit on Aug. 30. Capel also watched him last weekend at NCISAA June Scholastic Live, Session 1.
Ohio State and Michigan are also hosting him for an official visit on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, respectively.
The other schools in for him this weekend include NC State head coach Kevin Keats, Charlotte head coach Aaron Fearne, Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller, Charleston head coach Chris Mack, as well as Kansas, Michigan, rival West Virginia, Louisville, Clemson, Virginia, Georgetown, Houston and Mississippi State.
He played last season for Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C. He helped his team to a 24-7 record and the NCISAA (North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association) Class 2A State Title, scoring a team-high 18 points in the 74-64 victory over Greenfield School.
His performances for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) Circuit serve as a large reason why Pitt and a number of other schools have paid attention to him recently.
Denis is a versatile guard, that has a beautiful shot and long arms that make it difficult for defenders to contend with. He also possesses great speed, that allows him to blow by defenders for baskets at the rim, as well as good vision to find teammates for easy scoring opportunities.
He holds a number of offers, including ACC schools in Cal, Clemson, Florida State, NC State Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Big Ten schools in Michigan and Ohio State Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas and rival West Virginia, SEC schools in Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, as well as mid-majors in Charlotte, High Point, Indiana State, UNC Greensboro, Radford and Georgia State.
Denis has taken unofficial visits to ACC schools Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech.
Pitt has hosted three other players in the Class of 2025 for official visits in five-star Meleek Thomas and four-star guards Amari Evans and Derek Dixon.
Jaylen Cross
Cross stands at 6-foot-3 and is a Class of 2025 guard who plays for Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C. that Capel is in for, but has not offered yet. He also plays for Team CP3 on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit.
He had a great performance at NCISAA June Scholastic Live, Session 2, scoring 27 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out five assists and making three blocks in his first game.
Cross is a great attacker at the rim and loves to fight through contact to score big baskets. He also does a good job finding his teammates for scoring opportunities, especially if the defense closes in on him.
Schools that came to see Cross include head coaches in Keats and Fearne, plus ACC Schools Clemson, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, SEC schools LSU and South Carolina, A-10 schools in George Washington and Saint Louis, plus San Diego.
247Sports, ESPN and On3 rate Cross as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 30 shooting guard and No. 8 recruit in North Carolina, ESPN rating him No. 35 at his position, No. 52 in the Southeast and No. 9 in the state and On3 ranks him No. 149 in the country, No. 21 point guard and No. 10 in North Carolina.
He holds offers from ACC Schools in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, SEC schools in LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus Albany, Appalachian State, College of Charleston, East Carolina, Hampton, High Point and Richmond. He also took an unofficial visit to Wake Forest.
Kobe Edwards
Edwards is a 6-foot guard who plays for Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C. that Capel watched, but has yet to offer. He also played for Boo Williams on the Nike EYBL U16 Circuit.
He is a guard that loves to drive to the basket, but also pull up from beyond the arc. He is also at his best with the ball in his hands and in iso-situations.
He had many schools watching him, along with Capel and Keats, including ACC schools Clemson and Virginia, SEC schools LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, plus rival WVU. Pitt also contacted him following the June 15 "open contact period" start date, which allows coaches to talk to Class of 2026 recruits.
247Sports and Rivals both rate Edwards as a four-star, as 247Sports placed him as the No. 91 recruit in the nation, No. 13 point guard and No. 6 in North Carolina, while Rivals has him at No. 96 in the country. On3 ranks him as a three-star, No. 115 in the United States, No. 30 at his position and No. 8 in the state.
He holds offers from SEC schools in LSU, Mississippi Stat and Texas A&M, Power Four schools in Illinois, Virginia Tech and rival WVU, plus Appalachian State, College of Charleston, High Point, Liberty, Radford, Stetson, VCU
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Opponents Receive EA CFB 25 Ratings
- Pitt Volleyball Lands 2026 OH Lola Sageer
- Pitt Duo NBA Summer League Schedules Released
- Pitt Football Target Commits to ACC Foe
- Pitt Football Opponent Star DL Out Indefinitely
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt