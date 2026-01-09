Pitt Lands Purdue Special Teams Transfer

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers need additions for their special teams unit and they've already done so via the transfer portal.

Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Pitt has signed Purdue transfer long snapper Justin Schmidt.

Schmidt is a local recruit, hailing from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa., about 15 miles southeast of Acrisure Stadium. He won a WPIAL 4A Championship as a senior in 2024 and made it to the state semifinals as well.

He came out of high school as a four-and-a-half star rated long snapper and 34th in the country and the best in Pennsylavnia by Kohl's Professional Camps in the Class of 2025.

Schmidt Addresses Big Need for Pitt

The Panthers had just one long snapper on the roster heading into 2026 in true freshman Henry Searcy, who didn't play at all in 2025.

Pitt had both Nilay Upadhyayula and Nico Crawford as their long snappers for the past two seasons, with Upadhyayula doing punts and Crawford doing field goals and PATs.

Upadhyayula graduated after the season and Crawford walked on Senior Day and then transferred to Michigan for his final season of eligibility.

Pitt now has two rising redshirt freshmen long snappers, both of whom will compete for reps next season.

Pitt Sees Numerous Changes to Special Teams Unit

The Panthers special teams unit for 2026 will look almost completely different compared to 2025, with numerous departures.

Pitt special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, who was with the program the past two seasons, left for Auburn for the special teams coordinator role.

Panthers star freshman kicker Trey Butkowski also left the program and landed with Crawford as a member of the Wolverines.

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt starting punter Caleb Junko graduated and backup punter Cade Dowd entered the transfer portal as well.

The Panthers now need a kicker and a punter for next season, but their long snapper position seems settled for now.

Expect Pitt to go to the transfer portal to address those needs, especially with new special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Pitt Adding Transfer Talent From WPIAL

Pitt fans have bemoaned some of the recruiting losses of WPIAL players to other schools, but the program has added a few local players this offseason.

The secondary saw two additions from the WPIAL in Kanye Thompson from nearby Division II program Slippery Rock and Raidon Strader from Auburn.

Thompson played for McKeesport High School and Straider was with Penn Hills High School, so the addition of Schmidt makes it three new WPIAL players from the transfer portal for the Panthers.

Pitt also has four WPIAL signees coming in the Class of 2026, including offensive lineman John Curran from Pine-Richland High School, defensive tackle Lincoln Hoke from North Allegheny High School, defensive end Reston Lehman from Peters Township High School and safety Da'Ron Barskdale from Steel Valley High School.

