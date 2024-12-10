Former Pitt DE Re-enters Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Colorado EDGE Dayon Hayes plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 255 EDGE started the 1st 3 games for the Buffs before getting injured



Led the team in Sacks & TFLs before injury



1 year of eligibility left