Pitt Football 2025 WR Recruit Decommits
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their Class of 2025 recruits, as he chose to decommit.
Kha'leal Sterling, a wide receiver of Miami Central High School in Miami who committed to Pitt back on June 22, announced his decommtiment on Twitter.
He was not part of the Pitt Class of 2025 recruits who signed their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day on Dec. 4. This decommitment marks that he won't sign at a later time and will instead look elsewhere for opportunities.
Sterling received his offer from Pitt on Christmas Eve this past December, with former wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and offensive coordinator Kade Bell leading the way on the recruitment.
He placed Pitt in his top three schools back in March, alongside rival West Virginia and Arizona State. He cut the list down from other schools like Arkansas, Bowling Green, FIU, FAU, Indiana, Liberty, Oregon, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UAB.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 204 wide receiver and No. 191 recruit in Florida in the Class of 2025, respectively, while On3 rates him at No. 251 at his position and No. 164 in his state in his Class, respectively. Rivals ranks him as a three-star and gave him a 5.6 rating.
Pitt added a three-star wide receiver on Signing Day in Cameron Sapp, who plays for Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Sapp flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic on Signing Day and will take Sterling's spot.
Sapp is one of four wide receivers who signed with Pitt in the Class of 2025, including Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Emmanuel Taylor out of Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va., and Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va.
Along with Kinsler, he joins other Florida recruits that signed for Pitt in the Class of 2025. This includes running back Jaylin Brown out of Cardinal Newman in West Palm Peach, safety Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee, Fla., defensive end Trevor Sommers for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Sterling was one of just two recruits who didn't sign with Pitt on Dec. 4, along with Henry Searcy, a long snapper who plays for Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee, Fla.
