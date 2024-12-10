Saints Sign Former Pitt QB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Ben DiNucci has another shot in the NFL, as he recently signed with the New Orleans Saints.
He announced that he signed with the Saints on Twitter, as the franchise is struggling with injuries at quarterback, with starter Derek Carr out for the next three to four weeks with a hand fracture.
DiNucci starred at nearby Pine Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. as a senior in 2014, throwing for 4,269 yards and 46 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He led his team to a WPIAL Class 4A title and then all the way to PIAA Class 4A State Final, where they lost to St. Joseph’s Prep from Philadelphia.
He originally committed to Penn of the Ivy League, but when Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi joined the program in late 2014, he soon offered DiNucci and flipped his commitment.
DiNucci redshirted in 2015 and saw little time in 2016 before eventually making impact as a redshirt sophomore in 2017. Starting quarterback Max Browne struggled after transferring in from USC and this allowed DiNucci to play in games. He came off the bench in four games before earning the starting job in the middle of October after Browne suffered a season-ending injury.
He struggled to lead the Panthers to success the rest of the season and first-year quarterback Kenny Pickett started the final game, where he starred in a 24-14 upset of No. 2 Miami. DiNucci finished his 2017 season completing 88-of-158 passes for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions
DiNucci would transfer to then FCS powerhouse James Madison for both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He got back to his true form there, throwing for 479 completions, 5,716 yards, 45 touchdowns and having 6,718 total yards on offense, with all four stats ranking in the top ten in program history.
He also led James Madison to the FCS National Championship game in 2019 against North Dakota State, where they lost 28-20.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted DiNucci with the No. 231 pick in the Seventh Round of the 2020 NFL Draft. DiNucci played three games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season, making one start.
He started in place of quarterback Andy Dalton, who was in concussion protocol, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 31 during Sunday Night Football. DiNucci completed 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards, while also suffering four sacks and losing two fumbles in the 23-9 defeat.
DiNucci spent time with Dallas the next two seasons, but did not play for them again and the team waived him prior to the 2022 season.
He also played with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the 2023 season of the XFL. DiNucci led the XFL with 2,671 passing yards and 242 completions, while throwing for 20 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He helped Seattle to a 7-3 record and a wild card spot in the playoffs where they lost 37-21 to the DC Defenders.
DiNucci was on the Denver Broncos practice squad in 2023 and he worked out earlier this summer for his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers, but never signed a contract.
He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills in the preseason for 15 days in August, but they released him, as well.
