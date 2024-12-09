Pitt vs. Cal Tip-Off Time Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers found out the tip-off time for their next ACC matchup against the Cal Golden Bears at home.
Pitt and Cal will tip-off at 2:00 p.m. on the ACC Network on New Year's Day at the Petersen Events Center, which marks the start of 19 consecutive ACC matchups to end the season.
The two teams have faced just three teams in their illustruous histories, with the cross-country foes rarely havinga reason to play each other.
They were supposed to face off in for a matchup on Dec. 28, 1932, but they never played, as the snow conditions that Pitt dealt with traveling from Colorado were too severe.
Cal would win the first two matchups, both at home, a 55-37 win on Jan. 28, 1949 and 70-58 on Jan. 26, 1950.
Pitt and Cal wouldn't play each other for more than 50 years until the Second Round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
The Panthers had a home court advantage, as they faced the Golden Bears at the old Mellon Arena, the former home of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL.
Pitt and Cal kept it close at halftime, 26-25, but Pitt would takeover in the second half enroute to a 63-50 victory. This marked the first Sweet 16 appearance for Pitt since 1974, when they made it to the Elite Eight.
Guard Julius Page (2000-04) led the Panthers in the victory with a team-high 17 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range and making all four of his 2-point shots.
Starters in forward Chevon Troutman (2001-05) and star guard Brandin Knight (1999-03) added 11 points each. Forward Ontario Lett (2001-03) came off the bench and scored 10 points in the victory.
This was the last game that didn't have a tip-off time on Pitt's schedule, with the remainder of their game times finally set.
Pitt is 8-2 on the season, as they defeated Virginia Tech, 60-59 on the road on Dec. 7 in their ACC opener. They also have good wins vs. Ohio State, 91-88 road victory in overtime, and an 86-62 blowout of rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Nov. 15.
Cal is 6-3 on the season, and lost at home to rival Stanford, 89-81 on Dec. 7 in their first ever ACC game.
The ACC added Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12 and SMU from the American Athletic Conference ahead of this academic calendar year.
ACC Schedule
Wednesday, Jan. 1-Cal (2:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACC Network)
Saturday, Jan. 4-Stanford (6:30 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Jan. 7-Duke (7:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 11-Louisville (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Jan. 15-Florida State (9:00 p.m.)(Away) (ESPNU)
Saturday, Jan. 18-Clemson (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (The CW)
Saturday, Jan. 25-Syracuse (12:30 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Jan. 28-North Carolina (9:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN)
Saturday, Feb. 1-Wake Forest (12:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Monday, Feb. 3-Virginia (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Saturday, Feb. 8-North Carolina (4:00 p.m.) (Away)
Tuesday, Feb. 11-SMU (9:00 p.m.) (Away) (ACC Network)
Saturday, Feb. 15-Miami (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Tuesday, Feb. 18-Syracuse (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACC Network)
Saturday, Feb. 22-Notre Dame (2:15 p.m.) (Away) (The CW)
Tuesday, Feb. 25-Georgia Tech (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACC Network)
Saturday, March 1-Louisville (6:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN2)
Wednesday, March 5-NC State (7:00 p.m.) (Away) (ACC Network)
Saturday, March 8-Boston College (6:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACC Network)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Gives Statement on GameAbove Sports Bowl
- Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Pitt Facing Toledo in GameAbove Sports Bowl
- Former Pitt Forward Stars in Wizards' Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt