Pitt Falls out of AP Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers suffered their worst loss of the season, which led to them falling out of the most recent AP Poll.
The Panthers, who earned their first ranking of the season at No. 18 on Dec. 2, saw a drop from 374 points last week to just 62 points this week, putting them, unofficially at No. 33.
Pitt lost 90-57 to Mississippi State on the road on Dec. 4 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The 33-point loss ranks tied for the worst under head coach Jeff Capel, as they lost 91-58 to Wake Forest on Feb. 20.
The Panthers shot just 31.3% from the field, while the Bulldogs made 57.8% of their shots. They also led the Panthers in a number of categories, including rebounds, 49-27, defensive rebounds, 33-13, points off turnovers, 15-4, second chance points, 24-12, bench points, 36-27, and points in the paint, 52-14.
Pitt struggled early on against Virginia Tech on the road in their ACC opener on Dec. 7, falling behind at halftime. They would mount a successful comeback, 64-59, to get their first conference win of the season.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe led the Panthers in this victory with 19 points. He scored 15 points in the second half, shooting 6-for-6 from the foul line and making four steals in the period, spurring the comeback.
The No. 18 ranking marked the first time that Pitt held a spot in the top 25 in the AP Poll since the 2022-23 season, when they held the No. 25 ranking for the final week of the regular season.
It was also the highest ranking for Pitt since they were No. 18 for one week in the 2013-14 season, starting Jan. 27.
The Panthers still hold a No. 16 place in the NET Rankings, which the Selection Committee uses to determine who makes it into the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt is still 8-2 overall, with important wins vs.Ohio State, 91-88 road victory in overtime, and an 86-62 blowout of rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home on Nov. 15.
They come back home after five games on the road, as they'll host Eastern Kentucky at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m.
