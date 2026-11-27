After their win over Oklahoma, Pitt basketball is off to their first 8-0 start in over a decade. The Panthers have looked great thus far, but there is still more that needs to be learned about this team.

Pitt has picked up wins over the likes of Butler, Penn State, Oklahoma and Villanova — a win that looks even better after the Wildcats beat Michigan — during their hot start. While some of these wins may have been more notable in past years, they are still quality wins.

Playmakers

The Panthers are led by senior forward Baye Ndongo. Ndongo has been phenomenal, averaging roughly 20 points and 11 rebounds. He is the heart of this team, and his impact is felt every game. If this dominance carries over into ACC play, the Panthers could be a legitimate threat.

Ndongo is not the only forward making an impact. Freshman Chase Foster has also been lighting it up for the Panthers. Foster already holds multiple records for Pitt, and even though he has been coming off the bench, he is putting up about 13 points and seven rebounds a game. The more Foster develops, the more dangerous this Pitt team will be.

Pitt basketball's Chase Foster (7) shoots a fadeaway jumper over Penn State's Roko Prkacin (8) on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Point guard Naithan George has also been a key piece for the Panthers thus far. George's main contribution has been team-leading 7.9 assists per game, but he has also been a consistent scorer, averaging nearly 13 points. One of the critiques of George before the season was his turnover frequency, but that is down from 3.1 a game last year to 2.3 a game this year. If George can protect the ball, and keep his wits about him, he can be a key contributor for the Panthers.

Depth?

Pitt has not yet shown that they have adequate depth. Foster, Bethea and Mighty have been the only players outside of the starters to play in all seven games.

Bethea, the transfer guard from Miami, has been decent. He is averaging a little over seven points a game, but he has been streaky. Mighty has not done much for the Panthers but he adds some size, which he uses well on defense, to the floor for Pitt. Foster has been great, and one could make the argument that he should start over Souare, but either way, that is only three guys off the bench.

Nov 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas guard Phat Phat Brooks (left) goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jalil Bethea (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may be more depth to this team than what they have shown, afterall the head coach does have a tendency to not go deep into his bench. However, with the depth they have shown, foul or injury trouble could be a big problem for this team.

Ball Don't Lie

The biggest thing Pitt still needs to prove is that they can compete against high-level opponents, and they will have the chance to prove that soon against West Virginia and Missouri. They still need to truly determine a team identity, show that their depth is not a problem and keep showing that their key guys are for real, but things are looking up for the Panthers.

While there is still more to be learned about this Pitt team, it is hard to be anything but excited about a 8-0 start.