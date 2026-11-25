The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in an NFC South rematch on Monday Night Football of Week 13.

Despite the Buccaneers beating them earlier in the season, the Panthers can take a firm grasp of the division lead with a win. If they beat the Buccaneers and the Falcons, and the Saints both lose in games in which they're significant underdogs, the Panthers will hold a commanding three-game lead atop the division.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +3 (-115)

Buccaneers -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Panthers +131

Buccaneers -155

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-109)

Panthers vs. Buccaneers How to Watch

Date: Monday, November 30

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Panthers record: 5-5

Buccaneers record: 3-7

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends

Panthers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Panthers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The OVER is 3-2 in the Panthers' last five games

Buccaneers are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games

The OVER is 3-2 in the Buccaneers' last five games

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports

Panthers Injury Report

Bobby Okereke, LB - Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB - IR

Brady Christensen, G - IR

Isaiah Simmons, S - IR

Jonathon Brooks, RB - IR-R

Buccaneers Injury Report

Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable

Elijah Simmons, DT - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Jacob Parrish, CB - Questionable

Josh Hayes, CB - IR-R

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch

Baker Mayfield, QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The key for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take the next step and compete in the NFC South comes down to Baker Mayfield being able to start to look like his peak self. They have a run game and a defense, but their quarterback play has been poor this season. He looked a bit better against the Lions last week, but he still completed just 60.6% of his passes for 187 passing yards. Let's see if he can improve on that this week.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the Buccaneers as home favorites:

The Buccaneers have to find a way to be effective on offense, and if they can, they're going to be a dangerous team for anyone to face. Tampa Bay's defense is one of the best units in the league, and they've run the ball successfully throughout the season. They need to lean on their run game even more, especially against a bad Panthers team this weekend.

The Buccaneers already beat the Panthers on the road this season by a score of 43-13. They outgained the Panthers 5.4 yards per play to 4.9, and now they get to be on their home field in the rematch.

I'm low on the Panthers, who don't do anything particularly well on either side of the football. I have a lot more faith in the Buccaneers' defense and run game, leading to them to the win and cover.

Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-105) via DraftKings

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