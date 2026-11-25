Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
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The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in an NFC South rematch on Monday Night Football of Week 13.
Despite the Buccaneers beating them earlier in the season, the Panthers can take a firm grasp of the division lead with a win. If they beat the Buccaneers and the Falcons, and the Saints both lose in games in which they're significant underdogs, the Panthers will hold a commanding three-game lead atop the division.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +3 (-115)
- Buccaneers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers +131
- Buccaneers -155
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-109)
Panthers vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 30
- Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Panthers record: 5-5
- Buccaneers record: 3-7
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Panthers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Panthers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Panthers' last five games
- Buccaneers are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games
- The OVER is 3-2 in the Buccaneers' last five games
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Bobby Okereke, LB - Questionable
- Jaycee Horn, CB - IR
- Brady Christensen, G - IR
- Isaiah Simmons, S - IR
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - IR-R
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S - Questionable
- Elijah Simmons, DT - Questionable
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Jacob Parrish, CB - Questionable
- Josh Hayes, CB - IR-R
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The key for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take the next step and compete in the NFC South comes down to Baker Mayfield being able to start to look like his peak self. They have a run game and a defense, but their quarterback play has been poor this season. He looked a bit better against the Lions last week, but he still completed just 60.6% of his passes for 187 passing yards. Let's see if he can improve on that this week.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the Buccaneers as home favorites:
The Buccaneers have to find a way to be effective on offense, and if they can, they're going to be a dangerous team for anyone to face. Tampa Bay's defense is one of the best units in the league, and they've run the ball successfully throughout the season. They need to lean on their run game even more, especially against a bad Panthers team this weekend.
The Buccaneers already beat the Panthers on the road this season by a score of 43-13. They outgained the Panthers 5.4 yards per play to 4.9, and now they get to be on their home field in the rematch.
I'm low on the Panthers, who don't do anything particularly well on either side of the football. I have a lot more faith in the Buccaneers' defense and run game, leading to them to the win and cover.
Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-105) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets