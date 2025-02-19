Takeaways: Pitt Uses Complete Team Effort to Beat Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers made an impresive comeback and got a complete team effort in their win over Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt Overcomes Poor Start, Puts on Dominant Second Half Performance
The Panthers once again started poorly in an ACC game, as they struggled mightily on offense.
Pitt didn't score for the first five-and-a-half minutes of the game, as Syracuse got out to a 9-0 run. Two 3-pointers looked to get Pitt back in it, but then Syracuse went on a 11-0 run, building a 22-6 lead midway through the first half.
The Panthers got things going offensively and managed to cut the lead down to seven points at halftime, but still trailed early on in the second half by double-digits.
Pitt then improved defensively, forcing Syracuse into tougher shots, as they finished 32.1% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range in the second half.
The Panthers then used that momentum on offense, shooting 62.5% from the field, 6-for-10 from 3-point range, 60%, as they would eventually take the lead and never let it go, winning 80-69.
Pitt has fell behind at halftime in 12 of their 15 ACC games, but showed that they can still make crucial comebacks, with great second half performances.
Redshirt senior forward Zack Austin said that the defense Pitt played, with two blocks and four steals, got them the win in the end, as it bolstered their offense.
"I think it started with our defense," Austin said. "To me, our defense dictates our offense and we came out guarding and they were worried about us hitting shots.
Ishmael Leggett Shows Veteran Presence
Senior guard Ishmael Leggett excelled for the Panthers in their win over the Orange, playing a big role in the comeback.
He scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 2-for-3 from the foul line. He also finished the game with seven rebounds and tied for the lead with three assists.
Leggett had another great game in the 74-65 win over Miami at home on Feb. 15, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Pitt has needed these performances from Leggett, especially vs. Miami, as sophomore guard Jaland Lowe was out in concussion protocol.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn is also out for the season for the Panthers, making Leggett the only upperclassman in the backcourt.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel praised Leggett for his recent play and expects that out of him at this point in the season.
"He's been great," Capel said. "He's been efficient, he's rebounded, he's defended, he's led, he's played like an older guy you expect when you get to mid-February should be playing."
Zack Austin Steps Up in Many Ways
Austin played one of his best games of the season in the win for the Panthers over the Orange.
He tied Leggett with 19 points, the most he's scored in ACC play, while shooting 8-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
Austin also displayed his athleticism on the defensive end, grabbing four rebounds, blocking three shots and making three steals
Like Leggett, he scored in double digits in the second half with 10 points, but also scored nine points in the first half, keeping Pitt in the game. He also had a double-double vs. Miami, with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Austin stayed humble following the victory over Syracuse, focusing on what he could do to get his team the win, which of course, came on defense.
"I just come in with the same mindset, just doing my part, just defending. I start my game on the defensive end. So get going there and hopefully the basketball gods can get me some offense."
Pitt Gets Complete Effort in Win
While Austin and Leggett both put in sensational performances vs. Syracuse, Pitt got good showings from many different players.
Lowe returned from concussion protocol and scored 17 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line, while making three assists and grabbing four rebounds.
Freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings came off the bench and scored 11 points, shooting 3-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free throw line, playing 30 minutes.
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham struggled initally, with two turnovers in the first four minutes, but came back with eight points, led the team with eight rebounds and tied his season-high with four blocks.
Pitt needs good performances from more than just the stars/starters heading into the last five games of the season and this game shows that they can do just that when it matters most.
But they still most do it more consistently, especiallly if they want to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration.
