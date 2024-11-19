Takeaways: Pitt's Jaland Lowe Continues to Grow Stardom
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers dominated VMI for their fifth win of the season and finished their first homestand undefeated, thanks to play of one star on the night.
Jaland Lowe Stars, Shows Top-Level Ability
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe had the best game of his collegiate career vs. the Keydets, finishing with a triple-double.
He scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Three of his assists went for dunks, including two alley-oops. He also had an important assist to senior guard Ishmael Leggett for a 3-pointer, which got them out of a scoring drought, as they were only up three points, 21-18, late in the first half.
"I mean, it just was in the flow of the game," Lowe said on his triple-double. "I kind of just realized, maybe at halftime, just how the game was going that lanes were opening up for assists for my teammates, rebounds were coming in my way just being in the right position. It was just kind of in the flow, kind of came naturally."
This is the first triple-double of Lowe's career and the first since his former teammate, Bub Carrington, had one in his first collegiate game in last season's opener vs. NC A&T.
It is also just one of six triple-doubles in Pitt history, along with Ricardo Greer vs. Villanova in the 1998 Big East Tournament, Darrelle Porter at Providence in January 1991 and Keith Starr twice in a season, vs. Marquette in December 1974 and Rutgers in January 1975.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel praised Lowe for his performance and spoke on how hard it really is to achieve a triple-double.
"Obviously, it was a special night for the guy on my right to be able to have a triple-double," Capel said. "I don’t know if people understand how hard that is. It’s a really difficult thing to do and he did it in such an efficient manner and so really pleased and happy for him that he was able to do that..."
Lowe had some poor performances coming into this game, including scoring just eight points each in the past two games, wins vs. Gardner-Webb on Nov. 11 and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 18.
He also shot 5-for-22 from the field, 22.7%, and 0-for-9 from 3-point range combined in those two games.
Capel spoke on how talented Lowe really is and that scoring is just one asset of his game. He also had a conversation with Lowe recently on getting back to shooting like he has the ability to do, which worked in this win vs VMI.
“Jaland has the ability to affect the game in many more ways than just scoring and sometimes people that are around these guys, they only see scoring or people that are reporting or covering, they don’t see the other stuff and when you’re young and you’re trying to figure everything out, sometimes you can feel the weight of not scoring and for him, he was just missing the shots and he was feeling the weight of that," Capel said.
"So he and I had a talk yesterday, “Just about go hoop. Go play. You have the ability to impact the game in more ways than just scoring and it’s usually funny, when you don’t think about it is when you score more because you’re just playing and I thought he did a better job of that tonight."
VMI head coach Andrew Wilson also gave credit to Lowe for his performance and what separates him from other guards who are just as talented.
“He’s a heck of a player, obviously," Wilson said. "He’s very quick. He can get in the lane, but he makes the right decisions. He plays very under control and he commands the game in the right way. He has a feel for the game.
"A lot of guys with his quickness and athleticism might get into the lane, but they don’t always make the right plays and he makes people around him better and that was obviously a really challenging matchup for us tonight."
Jorge Diaz Graham Plays Important Role Off Bench
Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham didn't have the sophomore season he wanted. He only played in 16 games and missed the final two months of the season, choosing to have ankle surgery.
He also underwent surgery in late May to repair a core muscle injury that put him out another eight weeks.
DIaz Graham came off then bench against VMI, which he's done in all five games, but easily had his best performance of the season. He scored 12 points, making all four 3-pointers he shot in eight minutes of the second half.
His final three 3-pointers were even more crucial, as they served as the last three assists for Lowe, giving him the triple-double.
“Well, I wasn’t thinking about making it," Diaz Graham said on his 3-pointers. "I was just thinking, “If he passes the ball, I’m gonna shoot it.” Just trust in my work and I made it. That’s what I do. So, I’m glad it went in.”
Capel loved what he saw from Diaz Graham and wants those kinds of performances far more often from him, as he believes he has the talent and skill to do so.
"...To have Jorge come in and to make four [3-pointers] like he did. He’s a really good player, he’s just got to believe that he’s a really good player all the time because we need him," Capel said. "We need him to be a good player for us and that’s what he can do."
Diaz Graham has had a long journey back from two surgeries, but he's an important piece for Pitt off the bench. His work with his twin brother, Guillermo Diaz Graham, will also give the team a huge advatage of two post players who can stretch the floor and hit 3-pointers consistently.
"I’ve just been working on getting healthy and getting back to my normal self and just working on what the team needs from me," Diaz Graham said. "Knocking down shots, being in the right place and just keep working on my craft and trust my work.”
Pitt Heads Into Important Non-Conference Matchups
Pitt is now 5-0 on the season and won all of their matchups at the Petersen Events Center, their first 5-0 start since Capel's first season in 2018-19.
They will head to to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. this weekend to play in the Greenbrier Tip-Off. They'll face LSU on Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. and either No. 19 Wisconsin or UCF (received votes) on Nov. 24.
Pitt also will face three more Power Four opponents on the road afterwards. This includes Ohio State on Nov. 29, Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4 and their ACC opener vs. Virginia Tech on Dec. 7.
The Panthers must use these games to bolster them through some top opponents, with the Buckeyes and Bulldogs also receiving votes in the latest AP Poll.
Capel is ready to see what his team brings in these games and how they handle adversity against tough competition.
“We’ll see. We’ll be excited to play," Capel said. "Obviously, West Virginia’s a Power Five team. We were anxious to play. We were jacked, we were ready. I anticipate us being this way for this tournament and for the next four-five games."
