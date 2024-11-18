Pitt Earns Votes in Latest AP Poll
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great start to the season and media across the country are taking notice of it two weeks in.
Pitt earned nine points in the latest AP Poll, making them No. 37 overall out of 49 teams who received votes. This is the first time that they've received votes in the AP Poll since Week 19 of the 2022-23 season.
They have won their first four matchups of the season, starting 4-0 for the second straight year. Pitt blewout Radford in the season opener on Nov. 4, 96-56, outlasted Murray State on Nov. 8, 83-68, dominated Gardner-Webb on Nov. 11, 83-64, and obliterated rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in their last matchup on Nov. 15, 86-62, with all game coming at the Petersen Events Center.
Senior guard Ishmael Leggett, who earned a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Team, has excelled for the Panthers so far. He is averaging team-highs with 32.9 minutes, 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and is tied for second with 2.5 assists per game, while also shooting an impressive 64.4% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn transferred in from Houston and has done brilliantly so far for Pitt, starting all four games as the third guard in the lineup, along with sophomore Jaland Lowe.
Dunn is second on the team averaging 16.3 points and 2.5 assists per game, while also shooting 55.3% from the field and 50% from behind the arc. He starred in the win over the Mountaineers, scoring a team-high 23 points and shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range.
Junior forward Cameron Corhen has also bolstered the frontcourt after transferring in from Florida State. He is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a team-high 64.7% from the field.
The ACC has two teams in the top 25 in No. 10 North Carolina and No. 12 Duke, who dropped six spots after losing to then ranked No. 16 Kentucky. Miami and Clemson also received votes.
Pitt will host VMI on Nov. 18 for the final of their five-game homestand before traveling to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. to play in the Greenbrier Tip-Off. They'll face Wisconsin on Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. and either No. 21 Wisconsin or UCF (received votes) on Nov. 24.
