Third Pitt WBB Guard Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost one of their women's basketball guards, as she departed from the program.
Panthers sophomore guard Aaryn Battle announced that she would enter the transfer portal, after two seasons with the program. She'll have two years of eligibility left.
Battle played for Camden Catholic High School in Cherry Hill, N.J. She averaged a career high 16.9 points per game as a senior, along with 5.42 rebounds and 4.04 assists per game, respectively.
She finished her high school career with 1,218 points, 446 rebounds, 352 assists and 239 steals in 85 games, which is good for an average of 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game, respectively.
Battle originally committed and signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) with UMass under head coach Tory Verdi. When Verdi left for the same position at Pitt, she asked for her release from her NLI and signed for Pitt shortly after.
She played in all 32 games her freshman season, starting 19 of them, averaging 23.2 minutes per game, 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 71.4% from the foul line.
Battle saw her numbers drop this past season, as she still played all 32 games, but started only four of them. She averaged 16.7 minutes, 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 36.8% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range and 78.3% from the foul line.
She is the third player and guard from the Panthers that announced their decision to enter the transfer portal.
This includes junior guards in Aislin Malcolm, who departed at the end of January and landed with nearby Robert Morris, and Marley Washenitz.
Pitt saw three players graduate this season in First Team All-ACC center Khadija Faye, forward MiKayla Elmore and guard Brooklynn Miles.
Verdi also dismissed senior guard Bella Perkins in early December, making it seven departures from the program after the start of last season.
Pitt will return guards in rising senior Raeven Boswell, rising redshirt juniors in Mikayla Johnson and Amiya Jenkins, plus sophomore Audrey Biggs.
They'll also bring in three freshman guards in Theresa Hagans from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., five-star Nylah Wilson from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and Jayda Queeley from Edmonton, Alberta in Canada.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Guard Nylah Wilson
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward Meredith Venner
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Multifaceted State Champ Amari Sabb Talks Pitt Panthers
- In-State OT Books Pitt Official Visit
- Pitt Basketball Contacts Dayton Transfer Sharpshooter
- Dylan Wester: 'Pitt Feels Like a Family, I Love It'
- Crucial In-State Teammates Visit Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt