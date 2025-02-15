Pitt Women's Basketball Guard Transfers to RMU
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers women's basketball guard has found her new team, which isn't too far from her home.
Robert Morris announced on Twitter that they signed Aislin Malcolm for next season, after she recently departed from Pitt for the transfer portal on Jan. 29.
Malcolm hails from nearby Carnegie, Pa. and played for Chartiers Valley High School, where she was a four-year starter.
She led her team to an 110-7 record over her four years and a 64-game winning streak from her freshman season to her junior season, which resulted in three WPIAL Class 5A Titles and a PIAA Class 5A Title in 2019 as a freshman.
Malcolm finished her time at Chartiers Valley as the all-time leader with 1,770 points scored and with 280 3-pointers, which ranks third most in WPIAL history.
ESPN HoopGurlz ranked Malcolm as a four-star guard in the Class of 2022 and the No. 98 player in the country.
Malcolm committed to Pitt and played in 23 games, all coming off the bench as a freshman. She averaged 9.7 minutes and 3.1 points per game, while shooting 34.8% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range.
She stayed with the Panthers for her sophomore season, even with the firing of head coach Lance White, who recruited her.
New head coach Tory Verdi placed Malcolm in a starting role for 31 of the 32 games she played in the 2023-24 season.
She had career-highs of 33.6 minutes, 9.3 points and 2.2 assists per game, while also grabbing 1.6 rebounds per contest. She also shot 36.9% from the field, 31.6% from deep and 74.4% from the foul line.
Malcolm lost her starting spot this season as a junior, with just three starts in the 21 games she played in. Verdi opted to go with guards in senior Brooklyn Miles, who transferred in from Kentucky, fellow junior Marley Washenitz and redshirt sophomore Mikayla Johnson, who transferred in from Colorado.
She averaged 18.3 minutes, 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.8% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line this season.
Malcolm is one of two Panthers that left the team before the end of this season, as Verdi dismissed senior guard Bella Perkins on Dec. 4.
Pitt has also lost three players to season-ending injuries, as freshman forward Kiara Williams underwent successful surgery on a lower-leg injury back in early July.
They lost two players in the same game, an 82-54 blowout road loss to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12. Junior guard Amiya Perkins suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the game and then sophomore forward Lauren Rust chose to medically redshirt after dealing with a leg injury.
Pitt has three other guards, along with Washenitz, Miles and Johnson, which includes junior Raeven Boswell, sophomore Aaryn Battle and freshman Audrey Biggs.
Malcolm will spend her final season with RMU, where she'll hope for a larger role as a senior.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Steelers Hire Former Pitt LB as Coach
- Preview: Pitt Battles Miami Amidst Losing Streak
- No. 18 Pitt Wrestling Falls vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 WR From Florida
- Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee Create Epic Super Bowl Parade Moment
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt