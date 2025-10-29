Pitt LB Making Name For Himself
Aliquippa native Cameron Lindsey had his first career start in the Pitt Panthers' recent win against NC State after the red-shirt freshman had a career high game against Syracuse.
“I haven’t played that many snaps since probably my senior year of high school so it was a big adjustment.” Lindsey said at today's press conference in reference to the game against Syracuse on Oct. 18.
Pitt is currently thin at linebacker with their leading tackler Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis battling injuries, both got hurt against Syracuse before Lindsey and Nick Lappi filled in. Lindsey led the team in tackles with 7 and also had 1.5 TFLs in the 30-13 win over the Orange. Lappi tied Braylen Lovelace for second on the team after both finished with 6 tackles.
Lindsey was expected to be a rotational piece and a dominant special teams player this season but injuries have allowed him to play a different role. Both Louis and Biles were listed as questionable on the initial injury report prior to being listed as out, hinting that they could play this week against Stanford. Their return would help stabilize the LB room as the two have combined for 93 tackles through the 7 games they’ve played in. Biles still leads the team with 52 tackles despite not playing versus NC State.
Lovelace has helped Lindsey fill big shoes. Lindsey referred to Lovelace as a “coach” during today's press conference. Lovelace has started every game this year for the Panthers at mike linebacker and ranks second on the team with 51 tackles,
In his first career start Lindsey had 4 tackles and also caused a turnover early in the 3rd quarter after punching out a fumble that was recovered by Rashad Battle in the 53-34 win over NC State. He has also showcased his versatility playing both the star and money linebackers positions.
“For his first start I think he did a heck of a job, he’s only going to get better from all the reps he got in that game.” Coach Pat Narduzzi said during a press conference.
Hailing from Aliquippa, PA, Lindsey is looking to make his mark as a Panther along with fellow Aliquippa High School alumni such as Darelle Revis, Mike Ditka, Sean Gilbert and Jon Baldwin. All of them were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, or are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. MJ Devonshire is the most recent Panther from Aliquippa to have found his way to the NFL.
