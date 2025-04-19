Former Pitt Center Back in Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers player is back in the transfer portal, as they look for a new school for next season.
Texas Tech center Federiko Federiko has entered his name in the transfer portal after just one season with the program, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Federiko played for Northern Oklahoma at the junior college level before joining Pitt ahead of the 2022-23 season. He would go on to appear in 68 games as a Panther, starting 53, over two seasons. He averaged 5.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and shot 65.4% from the field while playing 22.4 minutes per game.
He excelled in his first season, serving as an important part of a lineup, with talented guards like Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliot and Nelly Cummings, plus forward Blake Hinson, that allowed him to score down low. He also defended the rim extremely well, keeping out some of the best big men in the country from having good performances routinely.
Federiko entered this past season reprising his role as the starting center for the Panthers but head coach Jeff Capel removed him from the starting lineup midway through the season.
With his struggles offensively, such as finishing around the rim and turning the ball over, as well as his post defense dropping off from the previous season, Capel replacd him with sophomore forward Guillermo Diaz Graham.
The rotation eventually became a platoon with him and Diaz Graham splitting minutes and, upon occasion, combining in a double-big lineup.
Federiko would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with Pitt and landed with Texas Tech this past season.
He started six of the 35 games he played in for the Red Raiders , averaging 18.9 minutes, 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 74.3% from the field and 49.2% from the foul line.
Federiko would help Texas Tech to a 28-9 record and 15-5 record in the Big 12, second-best in the conference. Texas Tech also made it to the Elite Eight, where they lost by five points to eventual National Champions in Florida.
He has one year left of eligibility, as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia filed an injunction against the NCAA, which allows JUCO players an extra year of eligibility for next season if they exhausted theirs prior.
