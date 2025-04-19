Former Pitt Center Back in Transfer Portal

NEWS: Texas Tech big man Federiko Federiko is entering the transfer portal, his agent Teddy Archer of @taa_sports tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 senior averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 per game this season. Began his career at Pitt. https://t.co/Gpaa2Pxomt pic.twitter.com/6NAqT5sivy