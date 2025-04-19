Intriguing Pitt Football Official Visits: Part 3
The Pitt Panthers have a strong variety of 2026 recruits booked for official visits in the month of June.
June 5-7, June 12-14, and June 19-21 represent three major official visit events in the works.
This week, as part of a three-edition series (click here for Part 1, here for Part 2), Pittsburgh Panthers On SI churned out two breakdowns of intriguing prospects set to attend one of those three events.
To wrap up the series today, the final edition includes a tight end out of Florida, a receiver with three-phase ability out of the Houston area, and another Texan on the offensive line.
- IOL Day'jon Moore (June 12-14)
One of the four-star recruits set to visit the Panthers this June, Day'jon Moore represents one of the top overall offensive line recruits for the ACC squad. Per 247Sports Composite rankings, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound rising varsity senior is listed No. 365 overall nationally.
Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, Vanderbilt, and others have offered the Willis High School product.
It's an impressive lineup among his college options, part of why this may be one of the most notable names on the Pitt Panthers June official visitor list.
- TE Adam Land (June 12-14)
Given the lack of depth in the Pitt tight end room, Coach Jacob Bronowski could use multiple additions to his position group through the 2026 cycle.
Alongside prospects like Javonte Williams, Lucas Shanafelt, Jude Cascone, PJ MacFarlane, and others is Adam Land, a three-sport recruit out of the Florida Panhandle.
Land is a particularly skilled receiver among the tight end Pitt is pursuing, a 6-foot-3-and-a-half, 215-pound rising senior who plays quality football attached, in an H-Back role, out of the slot, and lined up out wide.
"I've been in touch with Coach (Jacob Bronowski) the most, and he's awesome. He came down about probably a month ago now just to see me on his recruitment trips. And I really enjoyed it," Land said on February 25.
“He talked to me and my family. We talked about the school, the program, how players get around, all the living situation, everything," Land continued. "So, he went into good depth with that, and I'm really looking forward to getting up to it in June."
- WR Blake Hamilton (June 5-7)
Among the prospects who praised the Panthers the most coming out of spring camp visits was Blake Hamilton.
He's a speedster out of Katy, Texas, standing out as a receiver, at the cornerback position, and as a kick returner. The son of a former pro football player, Hamilton is also a track standout, recently clocking a sub-21-second 200-meter sprint along with a 10.65 in the 100 meters.
"I wanted to play right then and there," Hamilton recently said following the Blue-Gold Game. "Me and my dad were pumped on the sideline, man. It was just a great experience. It really feels like home. Excited to see what that (June) visit brings us.”
Last season as a junior at Fort Bend Academy, the three-phase contributor recorded 1,136 all-purpose yards including 47 receptions for 687 yards and nine touchdowns. On special teams, he recorded 375 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 returns.
Defensively, Hamilton put together 31 total tackles, eight interceptions, and two pass breakups.
