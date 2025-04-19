Former Pitt OT Racking Up Transfer Offers
Earlier this week, the Pitt Panthers lost offensive tackle Terrence Enos Jr. to the transfer portal.
One of several offensive lineman to jump from the Pitt football roster into the transfer market, Enos Jr. had been receiving praise from teammates during spring camp.
“Even TJ Enos, he's an older guy, but he’s still a guy that's going to be a big rotation guy for us and play some hard ball for us as well," Lyndon Cooper said.
Enos Jr. joined former Pitt O-Line teammates Moritz Schmoranzer and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe in the portal.
Since landing in the portal on the morning of Friday, April 18, Enos Jr. has been racking up offers.
The first offer the 6-foot-5, 315-pound prospect announced on social media was Southern Mississippi, a move that went public roughly an hour after he made it clear that he was available.
Next, roughly an hour later, the Redford, Michigan native announced an offer Western Michigan. Another hour later, Ball State and Kent State had joined the race, according to Enos Jr. on X.
Only a few hours later, Enos Jr. announced a fifth opportunity from Arkansas State.
Back in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the now-soon-to-be redshirt senior racked up then-Power Five offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.
Group of Five schools Alabama A&M, Alabama Birmingham, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Southern Miss, and Tennessee State rounded out his offer list.
Losing Enos Jr. certainly hurt Kade Bell's depth at tackle. However, there's reason for optimism in the big picture.
With Jeffrey Persi taking over at left tackle, Ryan Baer moving back to his primary position of right tackle, and transfer Kendall Stanley offering the flexibility to play up and down the offensive line, including both tackle positions, Pitt should be well-equipped at tackle so long as the injury bug doesn't take a large bite out of the position group in 2025.
