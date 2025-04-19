WATCH: Pitt WR Target Larry Miles Running Routes
When 2026 receiver Larry Miles announced his Top 10 schools last month, he included the Pitt Panthers alongside ACC foes in Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse.
Kansas State, Kentucky and Wisconsin rounded out his top schools, a three-star recruit out of Orlando (Fla.) Jones listed as 5-foot-10.5, 174 pounds.
Last season, Miles impressed with dominant numbers, catching 68 balls for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns in a run to the Florida 4A state championship game (falling short of the title in the end). That junior season was a step up from his sophomore output, recording 40 receptions for 531 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.
While he didn't quite double his receptions from 2023 to 2024, he increased his per-catch average of 13.3 yards to an impressive 17.7 yards. It means more big plays from the Florida pass-catcher. This fall, if Miles stays on this path of ascension, he could be one of the state's top producers.
This week, as part of the popular and invite-only camp circuit run by The Opening, footage of Miles competing at a recent All22 Regional camp surfaced. You can check out his exciting route running skills below.
Looking ahead to Miles' decision-making process, as it relates to which school he'll choose among his 10 announced options, the Sunshine State product has an official visit booked at the University of Pittsburgh on June 5-7, at Kentucky on June 12-14, and at Louisville on June 19-21.
Kade Bell's offense has a lot to offer to the receiver position.
Can the Panthers emerge as the winner of this recruiting battle?
