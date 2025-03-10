Panthers Sign Former Pitt DE
PITTSBURGH — The Carolina Panthers made sure they imrpoved their defense this offseason, signing a former Pitt defensive end to their roster.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported that the Panthers signed free agent defensive lineman Patrikc Jones II to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.
Jones was born on a military base in Yokosuka, Japan, but would grow up in the United States. He played for Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Va., starring as a senior with 83 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, earning numerous honors.
247Sports rated Jones as a three-star in the Class of 2016, No. 42 recruit in Virginia and No. 60 defensive end. Rivals rated him as a two-star, the No. 43 recruit in the state and gave him a 5.4 rating.
Jones committed to Pitt in the Class of 2016, choosing them over other ACC schools like Duke, NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, plus Power 5 schools in Cal and Illinois.
He redshirted in 2016 and played in 10 games in 2017, making seven tackles. He played in all 14 games of the 2018 season, as Pitt made their first ACC Championship, finishing with 22 tackles (15 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Jones had a strong campaign in 2019, making 43 tackles (26 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one pass defended in 13 starts. He earned an Honorable Mention All-American honors from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele, plus Second Team All-ACC honors.
His best collegiate season came in 2020, as he made 44 tackles (23 solo), 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.
He earned First Team All-ACC honors, First Team All-American honors from the Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation and Second team All-American honors from American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.
Jones finished his Pitt career with 116 tackles (67 solo), 33 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four passes defended, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
The Minnesota Vikings took Jones with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he played the past four seasons.
Jones made 105 tackles (61 solo), 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 57 games and five starts with the Vikings.
