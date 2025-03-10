Preview: Recruits Visiting Pitt This Week
A long list of recruiting visits kicks off this week for the Pitt Panthers.
Tomorrow, one of the most notable offensive line prospects for the Panthers will be in Pittsburgh. Two days later, a pair of tall, athletic, and promising edge rushers will visit, too. A larger number is slated to stop by campus on Saturday as well.
Inside the Panthers broke down several names on this week’s visitor list, a group that should grow over the coming days.
Tuesday, March 11:
IOL Rhett Morris
From a strong New Jersey prep program, Don Bosco Prep, Rhett Morris went on the record with Inside the Panthers recently that Pitt is the frontrunner in his recruitment. This came after he decommitted from Wake Forest.
Morris is a quality interior offensive lineman. For Pitt fans, this is a prospect worth keeping an eye on.
Thursday, March 13:
Edge Cullen Thompson
Pitt fans can be sure that Cullen Thompson is one of the most athletic defensive linemen on the 2026 board. Along with a 10’10” broad jump and a sub-4.5 in the 40-yard dash, a multi-sport athlete who ascended to the Junior Olympics.
Thompson is a long and lean 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with excellent potential on the weak-side edge.
Edge Obinna Umeh
When you compare Obinna Umeh’s film to his offer list and national ranking, it doesn’t add up. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Umeh has excellent length and fast-twitch athleticism, a prototype baseline skill set and physical makeup for the position.
After adding offers from Army and Stanford, perhaps the hidden gem is not so hidden anymore. Like Thompson, Umeh is a promising Texas pass rusher the Pitt Panthers need in the 2026 cycle.
Saturday, March 15:
TE Lucas Shanafelt
One of the top in-state prospects for the Pitt Panthers, Lucas Shanafelt will be on campus next weekend. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder played receiver before transitioning to tight end last season as a state championship runner-up.
Shanafelt visited Pitt in January, and he lined up an unofficial visit and an official visit during February. Clearly, the Panthers have Shanafelt’s full attention.
- OT PETE EGLITIS
Pete Eglitis doesn’t have an offer yet, but the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tackle out of Ohio is worth keeping an eye on. So far, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Missouri make up his Power Four offers.
Eglitis was a key starter in a varsity squad that went 16-0 last season.
IOL Nathan Zappitelli
This is one of the most notable prospects to earn an offer from Pitt in recent weeks. Nathan Zappitelli is a powerhouse of a varsity left tackle - lean and athletic with excellent bend - who is likely to play an interior O-Line role at the next level.
This will be Zappitelli’s first trip to Pitt, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect from Ohio, boasting a 4.0 GPA.
DT Brandon Simmons Jr.
A teammate of dynamic Pitt prospect Amari Sabb at state champion Glassboro High School, Brandon Simmons Jr. put together 222 total tackles, 67 tackles for loss, and 33 sacks over the last two seasons.
He’s as productive as they come at the defensive tackle position. And that’s why he’s on Pitt’s 2026 offer board.
