Pitt Crowns Three at ACC Wrestling Championships
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had a great showing at the ACC Wrestling Championships at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., with three individual champions.
No. 1 graduate student Reece Heller and redshirt sophomores in No. 1 Mac Stout and No. 4 Dayton Pitzer won ACC Titles at 184, 197 and 285 pounds, respectively, for the Panthers.
This is the fifth time that Pitt has had three ACC Champions and the first time since 2022, doing so also in 2015, 2017 and 2020. It is also the first time that they've had three ACC Champions at three consecutive weight classes.
Pitt also finished second at the ACC Championships, wtih 63.5 points, just one more than NC State at 62.5 points. This is the fourth time that Pitt has finished as high as second place since joining the ACC in 2013 and the first time since 2020, when they hosted the Championships.
Heller defeated No. 4 Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore Thomas Stewart Jr. on a 4-2 decision in the semifinals and then took on No. 2 NC State redshirt sophomore Dylan Fishback in the final.
Both wrestlers engaged in many scrambles and Heller almost got him at the end of the third period, but would eventually do so in extra time, winning 4-1 in sudden victory.
Stout continued his domination of the conference through the ACC Championships, with a 17-4 major decision after riding time over No. 4 North Carolina redshirt junior Cade Lautt in the semifinals and then a 10-2 major decision against No. 2 Stanford fifth year Nick Stemmet in the final.
Pitzer had a more difficult route to the final, but would defeat No. 5 Stanford fifth year Peter Ming 8-2 in the first round and then upset No. 1 NC State redshirt junior Isaac Trumble in the semifinals, 4-1.
He faced No. 2 Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Jimmy Mullen in the final and fought off numerous shots, but got a questionable second stall call on him at the end, making it 1-1 and forcing it into extra time.
Pitzer would come out victorious, making the crucial takedown on Mullen, 4-1 in sudden victory for the title.
Pitzer would also earn the ACC Most Outstanding Wrestler Award as well for his performance during the championships.
No. 3 Pitt redshirt junior Luca Augustine also made the final. He defeated No. 6 Virginia senior Rocco Contino 5-4 after riding time in the first round and upset No. 2 Stanford redshirt freshman Lorenzo Norman in the semifinals, 4-1 in sudden victory.
Augustine battled No. 4 NC State redshirt sophomore Matty Singleton in that final. Singleton got four back points early in the second period in the top position and would hold on for the 5-2 decision for the ACC title.
Pitt had three different wrestlers finish in fourth place, with No.4 graduate student Nick Babin at 125 pounds, No. 6 redshirt sophomore Briar Priest at 141 pounds and No. 3 redshirt freshman Dylan Evans.
The Panthers also had a fifth place finish from No. 4 redshirt sophomore Jared Keslar at 165 poundsand a sixth place finish from No. 6 Finn Solomon at 149 pounds.
No. 6 Pitt redshirt freshman Tyler Chappell lost both of his matches and didn't place.
Pitt had seven auto bids claimed for the NCAA Championships, taking place from March 20-22 from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
This includes ACC Champions in Heller, Stout and Pitzer, plus Augustine, Babin, Priest and Keslar. Evans will need an at-large bid, with just three auto bids for the ACC at 157 pounds and so too will Solomon, who has a far less likely chance of getting one.
Pitt Wrestling Results at ACC Championships
125 Pounds: Nick Babin (1-2)
First Round: No. 4 Nick Babin (Pitt) 10-2 major decision (riding time) over No. 5 Keyveon Roller (Virginia)
Semifinals: No. 1 Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech) 19-5 major decision (riding time) over No. 4 Nick Babin (Pitt)
Third Place Match: No. 5 Keyveon Roller (Virginia) 7-4 decision (riding time) vs. No. 4 Nick Babin (Pitt)
133 Pounds: Tyler Chappell (0-2)
First Round: No. 3 Tyler Knox (Stanford) 14-3 major decision (riding time) over No. 6 Tyler Chappell (Pitt)
Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 7 Raymond Adams (Duke) 4-2 decision over No. 6 Tyler Chappell (Pitt)
141 Pounds: Briar Priest (2-2)
First Round: No. 6 Briar Priest (Pitt) 5-2 SV-1 over No. 3 Jason Miranda (Stanford)
Semifinals: No. 2 Dylan Cedeno (Virginia) 4-3 decision (riding time) over No. 6 Briar Priest (Pitt)
Consolation Semifinals: No. 6 Briar Priest (Pitt) 9-6 SV-1 over No. 4 Troy Hohman (NC State)
Third Place Match: No. 3 Jason Miranda (Stanford) 6-3 decision over No. 6 Briar Priest (Pitt)
149 Pounds: Finn Solomon (1-3)
First Round: No. 3 Jaden Abas (Stanford) pins (2:37) No. 6 Finn Solomon (Pitt)
Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 6 Finn Solomon (Pitt) 19-3 technical fall (5:44) over No. 7 SP O'Donnell (Duke)
Consolation Semifinals: No. 5 Jack Gioffre (Virginia) 8-5 decision overNo. 6 Finn Solomon (Pitt)
Fifth Place: No. 3 Jaden Abas (Stanford) 8-6 decision (riding time) No. 6 Finn Solomon (Pitt)
157 Pounds: Dylan Evans (2-2)
First Round: No. 6 Michael Gioffre (Virginia) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 3 Dylan Evans (Pitt)
Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 3 Dylan Evans (Pitt) 20-5 technical fall over No. 7 Nick Tattini (Duke)
Consolation Semifinals: No. 3 Dylan Evans (Pitt) 8-1 SV-1 over No. 5 Grigor Cholakyan (Stanford)
Third Place: No. 4 Sonny Santiago (North Carolina) 4-1 SV- 1 over No. 3 Dylan Evans (Pitt)
165 Pounds: Jared Keslar (1-2)
First Round: No. 5 Mac Church (Virginia Tech) 4-1 SV-1 overNo. 4 Jared Keslar (Pitt)
Consolation Semifinals: No. 3 Derek Fields (NC State) 5-2 decision (riding time) over No. 4 Jared Keslar (Pitt)
Fifth Place Match: No. 4 Jared Keslar (Pitt) 13-5 major decision over No. 7 Charlie Darracott (North Carolina)
174 Pounds: Luca Augustine (2-1)
First Round: No. 3 Luca Augustine (Pitt) 5-4 decision (riding time) over No. 6 Rocco Contino (Virginia)
Semifinals: No. 3 Luca Augustine (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 2 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford)
Final: No. 4 Matty Singleton (NC State) 5-2 decision over No. 3 Luca Augustine (Pitt)
184 Pounds: Reece Heller (2-0)
Semifinals: No. 1 Reece Heller (Pitt) 4-2 decision over No. 4 Thomas Stewart Jr. (Virginia Tech)
Final: No. 1 Reece Heller (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 2 Dylan Fishback (NC State)
197 Pounds: Mac Stout (2-0)
Semifinals: No. 1 Mac Stout (Pitt) 17-4 major decision (riding time) over No. 4 Cade Lautt (North Carolina)
Final: No. 1 Mac Stout (Pitt) 10-2 major decision over No. 2 Nick Stemmet (Stanford)
285 Pounds: Dayton Pitzer (3-0)
First Round: No. 4 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 8-2 decision (riding time) over No. 5 Peter Ming (Stanford)
Semifinals: No. 4 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 4-1 decision over No. 1 Isaac Trumble (NC State)
Final: No. 4 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 2 Jimmy Mullen (Virginia Tech)
