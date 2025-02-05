Cowboys Hire Former Pitt Assistant Coach
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have a former coach of theirs moving around in the NFL ranks, as of recent.
Albert Breer at The MMBQ reported that the Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Pitt coach Tiquan Underwood as assistant receiver coach.
Breer also reported that Underwood had interest from Florida State, but wanted to stay in the NFL.
Underwood hails from New Brunswick, N.J. and played for Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, before committing to Rutgers in the Class of 2005.
He played in 50 games for the Scarlet Knights from 2005-08, recording 132 catches for 1,931 yards, 14.6 yards per reception, and 16 touchdowns. His best season came as a junior in 2007, where he made 65 catches for 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns.
Underwood ranks tied for seventh in Rutgers history with receiving touchdowns, 10th in receptions and 11th in receiving yards.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Underwood with the No. 253 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Underwood spent two seasons with the Jaguars, the 2011 season with the New England Patriots, the next two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2014 season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.
He finished with 10 starts in 45 appearances, 63 catches for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career, with his two seasons with the Buccaneers his most productive.
Underwood would spend the next four seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), playing for the Hamilton Tigers Cats from 2015-16, and then the Montreal Alouettes from 2017-18.
He earned his first coaching job, as a wide receivers coach for Lafayette, with former Buccaneers wide receiver coach John Garrett serving as the head coach for the program.
Underwood returned to the NFL in the 2019 season, working as an offensive quality control coach with the Miami Dolphins.
He came back to his alma mater, serving as the wide receivers coach for Rutgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Underwood then came to Pitt in 2022 and spent two season as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
His work helped Pitt bolster their wide receiver core, inspite of poor quarterback play during his time with the program.
Underwood helped Jared Wayne, now with the Houston Texans, record 60 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns on the season. His receiving yards rank 10th most in a season in Pitt history.
He also helped Bub Means excel in 2023 with 41 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns, leading Pitt in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints took Means in the Fifth Round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Underwood returned to the NFL in 2024, serving as assistant wide receivers coach for the Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots fired Mayo after the season and Underwood was a part of their cuts to the coaching staff.
Underwood will look to assert himself with the Cowboys under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Forward Named to All-Star Game Watch List
- Pitt in First Four Out in Latest Bracketology
- Pitt Football Lands 2025 Walk-On DE
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star LB
- Takeaways: Pitt Puts On Worst Performance of Season
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt