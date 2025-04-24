WATCH: Draft Hopeful Donovan McMillon Pitt Highlights
Alongside teammates in tight end Gavin Bartholomew, receiver Konata Mumpfield, tackle Branson Taylor, linebacker Brandon George and others, Pitt Panthers safety Donovan McMillon has his fingers crossed that his name will be called on Day Three of the NFL Draft.
After spending two seasons with the Florida Gators (2021-2022), recording 30 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 25 games, McMillon transferred back to his home state of Pennsylvania, joining the Pitt Panthers ahead of the 2023 season.
An instant contributor, McMillon logged 105 tackles, including 54 solo takedowns, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in 2023.
After wrapping up his final season of 2024, improving on his tackle totals, McMillon had accumulated 220 total tackles, including 109 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, set to kick off tomorrow with Day Two on Friday, and Day Three taking place on Saturday, McMillon recently churned out a highlight reel on the social media app formerly known as X.
AMcMillon was among the top performers at the Pitt Pro Day.
A product of Peters Township High School, the in-state program where tight end Lucas Shanafelt and linebacker Reston Lehman are being pursued by the Panthers staff, McMillon recorded a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, a 35-inch vertical jump, 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press, and other impressive scores.
Per Kent Lee Platte, creator of the popular and often-cited athletic metris RAS (Relative Athletic Score), McMillon posted a 9.20, good enough to rank 99 out of 1,128 strong safeties tested in draft combine settings dating back to 1987.
