Former 4-Star CB Visiting Pitt Football

Per a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Zion Ferguson will visit the Pitt Panthers this week.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Ferguson is entering his sophomore year and carries all four seasons of eligibility.
As a prospect in the 2024 cycle from Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga., Ferguson was ranked four stars according to 247Sports Composite, the No. 441 overall recruit nationally, the No. 39 overall cornerback in that class, and the No. 51 overall recruit in the DI-talent-loaded state of Georgia.
He accumulated scholarship offers from Power Four schools Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.
Group of Five programs Akron, Alabama A&M, Buffalo, Campbell, Central Florida, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Liberty, Marshall, and Western Kentucky.
While it's clear that the Pitt Panthers could use an experienced tight end, preferably with more than one season of eligibility, a defensive tackle, a receiver with size, and possibly a quarterback from the transfer portal once the spring gsame wrapped up, cornerback wasn't necessarily an obvious need.
Last year, Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum served as the starting cornerbacks for the Pitt Panthers. Both Battle and Lynum are returning in the fall.
Meanwhile, underclassman Shadarian Harrison - the Ed Conway Award winner, given to the most improved player at the end of spring camp - snagged two interceptions in the Blue-Gold Game. Freshman Shawn Lee Jr. was touted for his performance, too.
Even so, with all four seasons of eligibility remaining, this is a long-term options as opposed to a one or two-year rental at the position. That's an appealing option for the Panthers.
