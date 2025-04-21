Two Defensive Pitt Football Recruits Commit Elsewhere
Over the last week, two Pitt Panthers prospects committed elsewhere, both on the defensive side of the ball.
Back on March 12, the Panthers extended an offer to an exciting pass rusher out of Richmond (Va.) King's Fork High School in Joshua Pittman.
At the time, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia represented his additional Power Four offers while Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Norfolk State, Old Dominion, and Temple made up his Group of Five options.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Pittman was a very gifted linebacker who transitioned into a highly-capable pass rusher
“I would say the big picture is I'm trying to decide in the summer," Pittman told On SI the week his Pitt offer surfaced. The summer, I will be committing before the season, so I can go ahead and get that out the way.”
"So, I'd estimate sometime after June, maybe in July I would make my decision."
Later in March, Pittman told Inside the Panthers that he planned to visit Pittsburgh in April. However, it seems an option closer to home was enticing enough for the Richmond product to scrap his initial decision timeframe and take himself off the recruiting market early.
Last week, Pittman announced his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Meanwhile, later last week, a prospect who was in Pittsburgh during Pitt's spring camp announced his pledge elsewhere, too.
Hard-hitting safety Rocky Dunn out of Melissa (Tx.) High School earned an offer from the Panthers back on May 3, 2024. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he went on to record 76 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups.
After visiting Pittsburgh this spring, on Friday, Dunn's commitment to Boise State was announced on Instagram.
Currently, the Pitt Panthers carry four commitments in the 2026 class, as listed below. That group includes a quarterback out of Texas, a receiver from Florida, and a pair of safeties from the Midwest.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
