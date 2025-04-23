Pitt Football Offer Report: RB Ryan Campbell
The Pitt Panthers have extended offers to several running backs this spring, including Christopher Talley, Jadarius Dobie, and more recently, South Florida commit Jordan Thompson.
On Tuesday, the Pitt staff added another to the running back board in Ryan Campbell.
The Panthers joined Appalachian State, East Carolina, Howard, North Alabama, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and West Virginia among his college options, many of which have surfaced recently.
You don't have to dig deep to understand why Campbell is seeing an increase in college attention.
Last season at Summerville (SC) Ashley Ridge High School, Campbell averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 122 rushing yards per game with 1,345 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 159 yards and one touchdowns.
According to MileSplit, Campbell has big-time speed - like many prospects pursued by Kade Bell and his staff - boasting a 10.71 100-meter time, and a 22.42 in the 200 meters.
At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, it's not only Campbell's speed that jumps out on film. This is a fast-twitch running back with nasty jump cuts and quick-triggered agility moves that often leave defenders in the dust.
Pitt will host a pair of four-star running backs in June for official visits in Kory Amachree and Damon Ferguson. Even so, the Panthers need options, and Campbell certainly represents a good one.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
