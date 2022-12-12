Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers began preparations for the Sun Bowl this weekend but that didn't stop them from keeping an eye on the transfer portal as they begin to look at potential additions to bolster next year's squad.
The Panthers continued to reach into the portal to find wide receivers after losing a couple of wideouts to the portal. UNLV transfer Kyle Williams, a
Cal, Fresno State, Washington State and Colorado State have also extended offers since Williams announced he would transfer. Williams has been productive since day one with the Rebels. He caught 42 passes for 601 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his freshman season in 2021, when he won Moutain West Freshman of the Year honors and returned to post 40 passes for 541 yards and five touchdowns in 9 games as a sophomore.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!
Pitt DE John Morgan Enters Transfer Portal
Pitt Lands Commitment from Former Elon P Jeff Yurk
Read More
Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers
Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL
- Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt