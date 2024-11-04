Former Pitt LB Transfers to Kansas

South Carolina LB Bangally Kamara has committed to Kansas, his agents @callmeagentdwil and @FCProspects_ tell @On3sports.



He's posted 129 career tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Previously played at Pitt. Visits are canceled. https://t.co/ytuQFq4HK2 pic.twitter.com/jdRi4dXhpd