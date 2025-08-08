Pitt Basketball Gets New Non-Conference Foe
PITTSBURGH — With the school year rapidly approaching and the collegiate athletic calendar nearing, Pitt men's basketball continues to get clarity in regards to who they will play in the coming season.
Although the conference opponents have been revealed well in advance, many teams do not have their non-conference schedule fully finalized at this point in the summer. The news often trickles in slowly by the virtue of other teams posting their schedules, and Pitt men's basketball gained an opponent through that avenue today.
Pitt will take on Quinnipiac University during their non-conference schedule, as they are currently scheduled to play them on November 23 of the coming season. Pitt will host the team at the Petersen Events Center as part of their tough home slate. This will be the first time in program history that Pitt takes on Quinnipiac, as them and Merrimack are the only teams in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference that Pitt is yet to face.
Quinnipiac, whose team mascot is the Bobcats, was a tough team to beat in 2024. Finishing in the top spot in the MAAC, the Bobcats finished with a 20-13 record overall and a 15-5 record within their conference. They were upset by MAAC No.4 seed Iona in the conference tournament, who would in turn lose to eventual bid winner Mount St. Mary's.
Quinnipiac's schedule also includes power conference games against UCF as well as top team St. John's.
Despite the MAAC not being a power conference, the addition of Quinnipiac to the schedule continues the team's trend of scheduling tougher non-conference opponents for the coming season. With 6 power conference opponents and three open spots remaining, the team is in for a much tougher non-conference schedule this season compared to previous seasons under head coach Jeff Capel.
ACC play was not kind to Pitt last season, and the tougher opponents in the non-conference should make for an easier transition for the team into their conference schedule. Pitt's roster for the coming season is chock-full of transfers, and the non-conference schedule should do a good job of battle testing them for the tough ACC schedule.
