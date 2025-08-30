Former Pitt DB Returning as Honorary Captain

Tomorrow’s honorary captain is @HamlinIsland!! 🫶🏽



· DB at Pitt from 2016-2020

· 2020 Team Captain

· 4 Year Letterman

· Had 275 Tackles and 6 INT's in his Pitt career.

· Member of 3 Bowl Teams.

· All-ACC Safety in 2020.

· Entering his 5th year with the Buffalo Bills.#H2P