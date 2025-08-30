Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt DB Returning as Honorary Captain

A prominent former Pitt Panthers defensive back is returning as the honorary captain in the season opener against Duquesne.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 12, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) in pass coverage against the Austin Peay Governors during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) in pass coverage against the Austin Peay Governors during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 55-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Pitt has had its fair share of local recruits - and its fair share of top defensive backs - but there's perhaps no one better to help open the 2025 season than Damar Hamlin.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Hamlin will serve as the honorary captain for the Panthers' season opener against Duquesne on Saturday afternoon. It's Pittsburgh Day, a way to honor the city, and it's also a celebration of life for Pitt signee Mason Alexander, who tragically passed away in March.

Hamlin, who is entering his fifth season with the Buffalo Bills, will be joined during the opening coin toss with Alexander's mother.

Narduzzi highlighted Hamlin's accomplishments at Pitt in his announcement:

Hamlin - a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from McKees Rocks, who played at Central Catholic - emerged as one of the best college defensive backs in the country at Pitt.

He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior, racking up 66 tackles (36 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in the COVID-19-shortened season.

After a Pitt career in which he racked up 289 tackles (191 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a fumble recovery, he was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin
Nov 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) in action against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 47-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hamlin emerged as a starter for the Bills in the 2022 season, his sophomore campaign (due to injuries in the secondary), but it was a life-threatening injury in January 2023, against the Cincinnati Bengals, that drew headlines. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, after attempting to make a tackle, and he was eventually rushed to the hospital.

He miraculously returned to the field during the 2023 season, finishing second in Comeback Player of the Year voting, but he made a legitimate impact last season.

Hamlin played in 14 games last season, all starts, and recorded 89 tackles (62 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

In four seasons, he's recorded 184 tackles (129 solo), 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovery - and it's a miracle he's even playing.

Pitt and Duquesne are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and for those who will not be in attendance, the cross-town clash will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Published
